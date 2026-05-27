When The Numbers Point To Something Bigger

More than half of Canadian in-house lawyers reported increased work-related stress and anxiety in 2026. Volume of work has been the single greatest challenge at every job level for the third consecutive year. Government relations responsibilities are rising. Trust in institutions is not.

Article Insights

CBA In-House Lawyers are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Law Practice Management and Strategy topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Technology industries

The 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report — and a conversation worth having

More than half of Canadian in-house lawyers reported increased work-related stress and anxiety in 2026. Volume of work has been the single greatest challenge at every job level for the third consecutive year. Government relations responsibilities are rising. Trust in institutions is not.

The 2026 Canadian In-House Counsel Report — produced by CBA In-House Lawyers and Mondaq–Legal500 — documents a profession under sustained pressure. Not just from workload, but from the complexity of the environment it's operating in.

That context is exactly why the conversation CBA In-House Lawyers is hosting on June 17 matters.

A conversation about what the profession stands for

On June 17, CBA In-House Lawyers is offering an exclusive evening conversation in Toronto, Canada, with Marie Henein, one of Canada's most recognized legal advocates and a founding partner of Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP.

The topic: the future of the rule of law in Canada — rising polarisation, eroding trust in democratic institutions, and the role an independent legal profession can play as a safeguard. Including in-house counsel.

This is not a session about practice management. It is a conversation about what the legal profession is for, at a moment when that question has real weight.

Audience Q&A and a cocktail reception follow.

Why it's worth your time

In-house lawyers are increasingly operating as strategic advisors, governance leads, and ethics anchors within their organizations. The expanded role comes with expanded responsibility — including a responsibility to think carefully about the institutional foundations their work depends on.

This is an opportunity to engage seriously with someone who has spent a career at the intersection of legal principle, public scrutiny, and institutional pressure.

In-person only. Space is limited.

Wednesday, June 17 | 5:00–7:00 pm

Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP Offices: 2100 – 22 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Register now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.