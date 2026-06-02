10 Reasons Canada's Senior In-house Lawyers Are Heading To Toronto Island On June 5

Senior in-house lawyers rarely get the space to think. The demands of the role are relentless - the urgent matter, the inbox, the open door - and genuine strategic thinking is hard to protect when the operational pull never stops. The conversations that actually need to happen get deferred, again and again, in favour of whatever is most pressing today.

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Senior in-house lawyers rarely get the space to think. The demands of the role are relentless - the urgent matter, the inbox, the open door - and genuine strategic thinking is hard to protect when the operational pull never stops. The conversations that actually need to happen get deferred, again and again, in favour of whatever is most pressing today.

That’s the problem the 2026 CBA In-House Leadership Retreat was designed to address. On June 5, a small group of senior in-house lawyers will take the ferry to the Royal Canadian Yacht Club on Toronto Island for a full-day program built around the theme Step Back to Lead Forward. The agenda is designed to spark the conversations that are keeping general counsel up at night in 2026.

Here are 10 reasons to be in the room.

1. Because Canada's trade landscape is being rewritten in real time

The Canada-U.S. relationship has entered a period of uncertainty and for in-house counsel advising on strategy, supply chains, or cross-border operations, the implications are not abstract. The retreat will open with a keynote from the Hon. Erin O'Toole, PC, CD, former federal Conservative leader, President of ADIT North America, and a current member of the Prime Minister's Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations. His address will focus on the strategic implications of CUSMA, tariffs, and shifting Canada-U.S. dynamics for Canadian businesses and the lawyers who advise them.

2. Because policy volatility is no longer a planning assumption

General counsel are managing continuous, multi-front policy flux across trade, employment, data privacy, AI governance, and more. A moderated panel will explore how general counsel are turning constant policy change into a catalyst for organizational resilience and how the legal function is evolving from risk manager to proactive driver of strategic outcomes.

3. Because litigation readiness is now a leadership capability, not just a legal function

The organizations best positioned for complex litigation are the ones that build readiness into their operating model (not the ones that scramble when a dispute materializes). One of the day’s sessions will cover AI as a strategic lever in early case strategy, how to build trial-ready organizations, and how to manage multi-dimensional disputes across civil, regulatory, employment, and reputational fronts simultaneously.

4. Because your cross-border workforce questions are getting more complicated, not less

Regulatory frameworks governing cross-border talent are in motion and the questions landing on in-house legal teams are increasingly specific and time-sensitive. A dedicated retreat session will offer clear, actionable guidance on what's new and what matters now for legal and HR teams navigating these challenges together.

5. Because AI is creating privilege questions the profession has not fully answered yet

As AI transforms how legal advice is researched, drafted, and delivered, new and unresolved questions about solicitor-client privilege are emerging. One of the day’s sessions will examine relevant U.S. and U.K. case law, map those developments onto the Canadian framework, and offer practical guidance on governance structures, access controls, and vendor agreements that protect privilege in a GenAI environment.

6. Because the best conversations happen in small groups

Participation is intentionally limited. The peer-to-peer roundtables that close the afternoon are designed to generate the kind of candid, unguarded exchange that simply does not happen in rooms of 200 people. When the group is small and self-selected, the quality of conversation changes entirely.

7. Because the format is built around dialogue, not delivery

The agenda will feature facilitated discussions and structured roundtables and not back-to-back panel presentations with Q&As bolted onto the end. The design assumption is that everyone in the room has as much to contribute as the people at the front of it.

8. Because the venue is unlike any conference room you have been in this year

A short ferry ride from downtown Toronto, the Royal Canadian Yacht Club on Toronto Island offers something no hotel ballroom can replicate: actual distance from the office. “Step Back to Lead Forward” is not just a theme, it’s a deliberate instruction.

9. Because this is where Canada's in-house community gathers

CBA In-House Lawyers has been the professional home for Canadian in-house counsel since 1988. Representing over 5,000 lawyers across every province and territory, the organization produces programming specifically designed for the realities of in-house practice not adapted from external counsel content. The retreat reflects that commitment. Every session, every format choice, and every participant in the room will have been selected with one audience in mind: senior in-house lawyers doing the work.

10. Because the day ends with a reception on the waterfront

The formal program will close with a reception on the island so everyone can enjoy some relaxed conversation alongside the city’s spectacular waterfront views.

For more information and registration, visit the CBA In-House Lawyers website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.