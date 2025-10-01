Simple Strategies For B.A.L.A.N.C.E

The 2L recruitment process can be an exciting but incredibly demanding time for law students. With high expectations, long hours and financial pressures, it is no surprise that mental health often becomes a serious concern during this period.

As Fogler Rubinoff LLP, we recognize the importance of supporting the next generation of legal professionals, not just in their careers, but in their overall well-being. To navigate this intense process, articling student Andrea Reid shares strategies for staying grounded through recruitment and beyond.

B – Build Your Support Network

Stay connected with friends, family and mentors, especially upper-year students and those outside of law school who can offer perspective and reassurance.

A – Acknowledge Your Limits

This process can be demanding, and it is completely normal to feel overwhelmed at times. Be honest with yourself about your limits and give yourself permission to step back when needed to prioritize your well-being.

L – Let Go of What You Cannot Control

While outcomes may be uncertain, your preparation is within your control. Take the time to research employers, refine your interview skills and take pride in the effort you are investing.

A – Ask for Help

Support is always available. Make use of campus mental health services, lean on your community and do not hesitate to reach out to crisis lines if you are in immediate distress. You are never alone.

N – Nourish Your Body

Nourish your body with balanced meals, stay hydrated and incorporate movement into your day, even a brief walk can refresh your mind. Your physical health is the foundation of your mental well-being, so treat your body with care.

C – Choose Opportunities with Intention

It is perfectly acceptable to say no. Be intentional with the interviews you accept to conserve your energy and focus on the opportunities that align with your goals.

E – Engage in Self-Care

Maintain a healthy balance by getting regular sleep, eating well and staying active. Physical well­being plays a key role in managing stress

Remember: The 2L recruitment process is just one step in your legal journey. Stay grounded, honor your limits and know that long-term success is built not only through hard work, but through balance and resilience. You got this!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.