David Gonski AC, On The Chair & CEO: Getting The Balance Right (Video)

In this video, David Gonski AC shares his perspective on the critical relationship between the Chair and CEO, and how getting the balance right can shape the success of an organisation.

Drawing on his extensive boardroom experience, David explores the nuances of clearly defined roles in fostering a productive and respectful dynamic. He reflects on the importance of alignment without overreach, and how strong governance depends on this foundational partnership.

Originally published 31 October 2025

