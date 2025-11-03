Super Lawyers Names 87 Pryor Cashman Attorneys To 2025 New York Metro List

We're proud to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized 87 Pryor Cashman attorneys on its 2025 New York Metro list for excellence across a wide range of practice areas.

This year's honorees include 57 attorneysselected to the main Super Lawyers list:

Jeffrey A. Alberts (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

Ross M. Bagley (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Sarah E. Bell (Civil Rights)

Richard M. Betheil (Employment + Labor)

Maxwell Breed (Real Estate)

Jamie M. Brickell (Business Litigation)

Colleen L. Caden (Immigration: Business)

William L. Charron (Intellectual Property Litigation)

John J. Crowe (Mergers + Acquisitions)

Robert J. deBrauwere (Intellectual Property)

Daniel Devine (Real Estate)

Michael P. Dunworth (Tax)

Ilene S. Farkas (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Tom J. Ferber (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Intellectual Property Litigation); Top 50 Women;Top 100

Maria Fernanda Gandarez (Immigration: Business)

Andrea R. Gendel (Real Estate)

Michael G. Goldberg (Business Litigation)

Wayne B. Heicklen (Real Estate)

Eric M. Hellige (Securities + Corporate Finance)

Meghan Hill (General Litigation)

Erica Howard-Potter (Estate + Probate)

James A. Janowitz (Entertainment + Sports)

Jasmine Juteau (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

Marcy Katz (Family Law)

Bradley A. Kaufman (Real Estate)

Daniel L. Kesten (Estate + Probate)

Michael H. Levison (Creditor Debtor Rights)

Richard Levy, Jr. (Bankruptcy: Business)

Seth H. Lieberman (Bankruptcy: Business)

Christopher C. Loeber (Insurance Coverage)

Todd B. Marcus (Business Litigation)

Bryan T. Mohler (Real Estate)

Avram E. Morell (Immigration: Business)

Edward C. Normandin (Mergers + Acquisitions)

M. Ali Panjwani (Securities + Corporate Finance)

Karen M. Platt (Family Law)

Judith L. Poller (Family Law); Top 50 Women;Top 100

Simon N. Pulman (Entertainment + Sports)

Brad D. Rose (Intellectual Property)

David C. Rose (Business Litigation)

Danielle Schechner (Real Estate)

Ronnie Schindel (Family Law)

Donald Lockhart Schuck (Family Law)

Frank P. Scibilia (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Benjamin K. Semel (Business Litigation)

Jonathan T. Shepard (Business Litigation)

Eric D. Sherman (Real Estate)

Patrick Sibley (Bankruptcy: Business)

Mona Simonian (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)

Lawrence A. Spector (Mergers + Acquisitions)

Shane J. Stroud (Employee Benefits)

Paul E. Van Horn (Trusts+ Estates)

Michael Weinsier (Mergers + Acquisitions)

Donald S. Zakarin (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Joshua Zuckerberg (Employment + Labor)

Another 30 up-and-coming members of the firm were designated "Rising Stars":

Vanessa P. Avello (Employment + Labor)

Erik Bakke (Business Litigation)

Mallory Chandler (Intellectual Property)

Brian Dunlay (Securities + Corporate Finance)

Benjamin Gleitman (Real Estate)

Andrew M. Goldsmith (Business Litigation)

Joshua Greenberg (Entertainment + Sports)

Marion Harris (Business Litigation)

Brian S. Hoffman (Real Estate)

Lara Kasten Hoffman (Business Litigation)

Islame Hosny (Tax)

Ryan S. Klarberg (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Michael R. Kumar (Real Estate)

Matthew C. Lamb (Business Litigation)

Meghan Lenahan (Immigration: Business)

Brian Maida (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Roger J. McLaughlin (Technology Transactions)

Roxana Monemdjou (Intellectual Property)

Jacob B. Orgel (General Litigation)

Jason S. Pachter (Mergers + Acquisitions)

Daniel John Pohlman (Business Litigation)

Itai Y. Raz (Business Litigation)

Nicholas Saady (Entertainment + Sports)

Amy Stein Simonds (Entertainment + Sports)

Lazar W. Sterling-Jackson (Business Litigation)

Haley C. Sylvester (Estate + Trust Litigation)

Clare P. Tilton (Business Litigation)

Taylor C. Weinstein (Tax)

Aaron J. Wiltse (Criminal Defense: White Collar)

Eric J. Wisotsky (Mergers + Acquisitions)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Approximately 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list. Read more using the links below.

Resources

[Super Lawyers] 2025 New York Metro

[Super Lawyers] Pryor Cashman LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.