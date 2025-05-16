ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Diversifying Into The Asian Market: Practical Considerations (Video)

Worldwide International Law
Benjamin Na and Vivian Desmonts
Join us for the third installment in our economic diversification series in which we explore opportunities and strategies for expanding your business into the Asian market.

Our distinguished panelists will provide valuable insights into how to successfully do business in Asia. Learn about market entry strategies, trade regulations and key opportunities to help your business thrive and expand. This practically focused webinar will be an excellent complement to your planning.

Guest speakers:

  • Mr. David Mallette, Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Canada in Korea
  • Ms. Lindsay Margenau, Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada to China
  • Mr. Kouhei Maruyama, Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Canada

This session is eligible for up to 1 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Authors
Photo of Benjamin Na
Benjamin Na
Photo of Vivian Desmonts
Vivian Desmonts
