7 August 2025

IEEPA Tariffs On Canada Increased To 35%

On February 1, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order imposing 25% duties on all goods from Canada and 10% on certain energy products.
Canada International Law
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE IEEPA Tariffs on Canada Increased to 35%
DATE July 31, 2025
AGENCY Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
EFFECTIVE DATE August 1, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
BACKGROUND On February 1, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order imposing 25% duties on all goods from Canada and 10% on certain energy products.

On February 3, 2025, Canada negotiated a 30-day extension with President Trump until March 4.

On March 4, 2025, the additional 25% IEEPA tariffs went into effect for goods from Canada.

Effective March 7, 2025, goods that comply with the USMCA were exempted from the additional 25% tariffs.
DETAILS In an Executive Order dated July 31, 2025, the Trump Administration has increased the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada to 35%, citing "Canada's lack of cooperation in stemming the flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs across our northern border."

TRANSSHIPMENT:
  • Non-USMCA goods which are determined by CBP to have been transshipped to evade the tariffs will be subject to: (1) 40% duties instead of 35%; (2) "any other applicable or appropriate fine or penalty, including those assessed under 19 U.S.C. 1592," the statute regulating CBP penalties; and (3) all other applicable duties, fees, taxes, exactions, or charges.
  • The order forbids CBP from mitigating penalties assessed for transshipment.
  • The Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security are directed to publish a list every 6 months of countries and specific facilities found to be circumventing the tariffs through transshipment.
STACKING PROVISIONS:
  • The EO does not affect the stacking provisions in Executive Order 14289 (Apr. 29), amended by Proclamation 10947 (June 3), which prioritizes: (1) automobile tariffs; (2) steel/aluminum tariffs; and (3) Canada/Mexico tariffs.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S. Code § 1701 et seq.; the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) (NEA); section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483); and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
HTS/
PRODUCTS 		All products, except for:
COUNTRY Canada
CITE White House – Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border

CBP – CSMS # 65798609 – Update – Additional Duties on Imports from Canada

