IEEPA Tariffs On Canada Increased To 35%

DETAILS

In an Executive Order dated July 31, 2025, the Trump Administration has increased the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada to 35%, citing "Canada's lack of cooperation in stemming the flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs across our northern border."



TRANSSHIPMENT:

Non-USMCA goods which are determined by CBP to have been transshipped to evade the tariffs will be subject to: (1) 40% duties instead of 35%; (2) "any other applicable or appropriate fine or penalty, including those assessed under 19 U.S.C. 1592," the statute regulating CBP penalties; and (3) all other applicable duties, fees, taxes, exactions, or charges.

The order forbids CBP from mitigating penalties assessed for transshipment.

The Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security are directed to publish a list every 6 months of countries and specific facilities found to be circumventing the tariffs through transshipment. STACKING PROVISIONS:

The EO does not affect the stacking provisions in Executive Order 14289 (Apr. 29), amended by Proclamation 10947 (June 3), which prioritizes: (1) automobile tariffs; (2) steel/aluminum tariffs; and (3) Canada/Mexico tariffs.