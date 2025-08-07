|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|IEEPA Tariffs on Canada Increased to 35%
|DATE
|July 31, 2025
|AGENCY
|Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|August 1, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|On February 1, 2025, President Trump issued an
Executive Order imposing 25% duties on all goods from Canada and
10% on certain energy products.
On February 3, 2025, Canada negotiated a 30-day extension with President Trump until March 4.
On March 4, 2025, the additional 25% IEEPA tariffs went into effect for goods from Canada.
Effective March 7, 2025, goods that comply with the USMCA were exempted from the additional 25% tariffs.
|DETAILS
|In an Executive Order dated July 31, 2025, the Trump
Administration has increased the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada
to 35%, citing "Canada's lack of cooperation in stemming
the flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs across our northern
border."
TRANSSHIPMENT:
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S. Code § 1701 et seq.; the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) (NEA); section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483); and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All products, except for:
|COUNTRY
|Canada
|CITE
|White House – Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit
Drugs Across Our Northern Border
CBP – CSMS # 65798609 – Update – Additional Duties on Imports from Canada
