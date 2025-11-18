November Timely Topics: Highlights From Canada's 2025 Federal Budget, The Upcoming CUSMA Review Process, The Risks Of Informal Governance In Private Companies, And More

Timely Topics with McCarthy Tétrault curates our latest insights to help you stay informed of developments that can affect your business. Please contact us if you have any questions on the topics below.

Here are this month's trending topics:

Tax

2025 Canadian Federal Budget Analysis

Canada's 2025 federal budget, Building Canada Strong, tabled on November 4, 2025, prioritizes competitiveness, affordability, and security through targeted tax measures rather than broad-based cuts. Key initiatives include accelerated capital cost deductions, modernization of transfer pricing rules, harmonization of qualified investment concepts for deferred plans, and extensions to major clean economy investment tax credits.

International Trade & Investment

Navigating the CUSMA Review Process: A Guide for Canadian Stakeholders

As Canada prepares for the first formal review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) in July 2026, the federal government has launched public consultations to shape its negotiation priorities. With rising trade tensions, renewed tariffs, and emerging concerns over Chinese transshipment and automotive rules of origin, this process could reshape key elements of North American trade.

Litigation and Dispute Resolution

The Risks of Informal Governance in Private Companies: Lessons From a B.C. Court Battle

In a verdict that is a cautionary tale for private-company governance, the Supreme Court of British Columbia rejected a co-founder's claim rooted in secret bilateral agreements, underscoring that informal understandings, even when documented, do not substitute for formal, transparent governance mechanisms.

Tax

Significant Positive Changes to Reinvigorate the Voluntary Disclosures Program for Income Tax and GST/HST

The Canada Revenue Agency's updated Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP), effective October 1, 2025, broadens eligibility and increases penalty and interest relief for taxpayers, including large corporations. Key changes ease the "voluntary" requirement and introduce new "prompted" and "unprompted" disclosure tracks, making it easier to correct past tax errors and omissions. Taxpayers should consider timing their disclosures to benefit from the new, more favourable rules.

International Arbitration

"Final" Means Final: Foreclosing Appeals From Arbitration Decisions May Be Easier Than You Think

The Ontario Superior Court underscores that arbitration awards labelled "final and binding" typically bar appeals on legal questions, and even when appeals are allowed, courts require a clearly extricable legal issue to grant leave. This case highlights the importance of careful drafting of arbitration clauses and the high threshold for appellate review.

