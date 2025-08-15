August Timely Topics: New Canadian Export Controls, Taxing Dispute Settlements And More

Timely Topics with McCarthy Tétrault curates our latest insights to help you stay informed of developments that can affect your business. Please contact us if you have any questions on the topics below.

Here are this month's trending topics:

Tax

Settlements: Tax outcomes every litigator needs to know

Payments to successful parties in a dispute can carry significant tax consequences depending on how they are characterized. This article discusses the importance of considering the tax implications of such payments to optimize financial outcomes.

International Trade and Investment Law

New export and tech transfer controls signal a trend towards unilateral Canadian action

The federal government's latest version of A Guide to Canada's Export Control List targets AI, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, and more. It also reflects the government's increasing emphasis on imposing unilateral controls on transfers of sensitive goods, technology, and services out of Canada. Our article covers key changes, affected industries, and essential compliance steps for organizations.

Appellate Litigation

A constitutional right to bike lanes?

The Ontario Superior Court has significantly expanded the section 7 guarantee of the right to life, liberty and security of the person by recognizing a constitutional right to bike lanes. Read our review of the decision and the court's reasoning, which will undoubtedly be challenged on appeal.

White Collar Defence and Investigations

Best practices during the execution of a search warrant

How you immediately respond to a police search warrant can have lasting legal and reputational consequences for your business. Our article covers the key steps to take when presented with a warrant, how to scope police authority, documenting the search, and the law around electronic devices.

Immigration

How to cross the U.S. border with confidence

In the current immigration climate, travellers to the U.S. can ensure a confident and uncomplicated journey by following best practices. Our article covers tips for verifying your documents, registration rules, electronic device searches, and what to expect at the U.S. border.

