Health Canada Publishes Medical Devices Directorate Quarterly Performance Reports For Q2 And Q3 Of 2025/2026

In January and February 2026, Health Canada released the Quarterly Report for Q2 2025-2026 (July through September 2025) and for Q3 2025-2026 (October through December 2025).

Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

In January and February 2026, Health Canada released the Quarterly Report for Q2 2025-2026 (July through September 2025) and for Q3 2025-2026 (October through December 2025).

These reports provide data on the processing times for pre-market medical device review as compared to service standards. For each class of medical devices, the reports include the number of applications received, the number of licences issued and the percentage of decisions made within performance targets.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.