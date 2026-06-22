CPD ACCREDITED: It Can All Change In The Blink Of An Eye (Video)

self

In September 2009, at just 21 years old, Anthony Lue's life changed in an instant. An industrial accident left him with a severe spinal cord injury and paralyzed from the waist down, cutting short a promising athletic career. Rather than give in, he rebuilt his life with purpose, becoming an athlete, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and founder of The Anthony Lue Foundation, which supports others living with disabilities.

In this presentation, "It Can All Change in the Blink of an Eye," Anthony shares his deeply personal recovery journey and the lessons it taught him about caring for yourself so you can show up for others. For caregivers, nurses, doctors, clinicians, and lawyers who pour everything into the people they serve, his message hits home: self-care isn't a luxury. It's the foundation that helps both you and your clients thrive. When you're resilient, the people who depend on you become resilient too.

This presentation was part of our 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, marking two decades of commitment to compassion and care.

Please note that this program contains 40 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content.