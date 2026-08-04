Health Canada Seeks Feedback On Pilot To Prioritize Domestically Manufactured Generic Drug Submissions

Health Canada is launching a consultation on a proposed pilot program that would prioritize generic drug submissions involving domestic manufacturing within its regulatory review queue.

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In a News Release dated July 15, 2026, Health Canada advised that it is modernizing its regulatory processes to improve efficiency while maintaining high standards for safety, efficacy and quality. In addition to the Ministerial Reliance Order, Health Canada is seeking feedback on a targeted, time-limited pilot that would prioritize certain generic drug submissions involving domestic manufacturing within the regulatory review queue. The pilot aims to determine whether giving these submissions earlier access to review can improve timeline predictability and support efforts to prevent and mitigate drug shortages in Canada.

The proposed approach would apply only to new submissions received after the pilot is implemented. Prioritization would affect only the order in which eligible submissions are selected for review; it would not change scientific review processes, regulatory requirements, evidentiary standards, performance targets, or approval decisions.

Under the pilot, domestic manufacturing would be considered as an additional factor in review sequencing, after urgent health and safety considerations. The measure is intended solely to manage review workloads and does not create a new regulatory pathway, alter filing dates, or guarantee earlier authorizations.

The pilot would apply to:

Abbreviated New Drug Submissions (ANDS)

Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Submissions (SANDS)

Eligibility would be assessed at the submission level based on whether primary drug manufacturing activities take place in Canada. For the purposes of the pilot, primary manufacturing includes the core production steps involved in manufacturing the finished drug product or the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Activities limited to testing, packaging, or labelling would not qualify.

The consultation is open until September 12, 2026.

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