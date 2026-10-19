October 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Firm News

Rosen Sunshine Included in 2027 Chambers Canada Legal Guide

Rosen Sunshine is honoured to be recognized once again in the 2027 Chambers Canada Legal Guide. This year, Rosen Sunshine LLP has been recognized Nationwide – Canada in two categories: Healthcare: Contentious & Healthcare: Corporate/Commercial & Regulatory.

We are equally proud that Elyse Sunshine and Lonny Rosen, have been individually recognized. Elyse is recognized in Healthcare: Contentious, while Lonny is recognized in both Healthcare: Contentious and Healthcare: Corporate/Commercial & Regulatory.

Chambers Canada recognizes leading lawyers and law firms across the country based on independent research and analysis of the Canadian legal market. We are honoured to have our firm and lawyers included in the upcoming 2027 guide.

View Rosen Sunshine LLP’s rankings and firm profile on the Chambers and Partners website here.

Rosen Sunshine LLP Lawyers Recognized in the 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™

Elyse Sunshine, Sari Feferman, and Lonny Rosen have been recognized by their peers in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™.

Sari has been recognized for Health Care Law.

Lonny and Elyse have each been recognized for Administrative and Public Law, Health Care Law, and Privacy and Data Security Law.

Lonny has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2014, Elyse since 2015, and we are delighted to celebrate Sari’s first year of recognition in 2027.

Recognition in Best Lawyers is determined through a peer-review process, reflecting the confidence and respect of fellow lawyers in the profession.

We congratulate Sari, Lonny, and Elyse on this recognition.

Lonny Rosen’s Article on Insurance Audits Featured in Oral Health

The audit letter no dentist wants to receive: How to manage an insurance audit was published in Oral Health, both electronically on their website and in the print edition. In the article, Lonny reviews recent trends, tips for preventing an insurance audit or a poor outcome if one occurs, some recurring issues on audits of dentists’ claims, tips for managing requests for records, and best practices for responding to audit letters. Oral Health is Canada’s only audited, national clinical dental publication, providing comprehensive coverage of the entire dental profession.

Recent Blog Posts

AI in Healthcare Part 1: What Providers Need to Know Before Deployment

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being increasingly integrated into healthcare delivery, from clinical decision support tools to administrative tasks. While these technologies offer opportunities to improve efficiency and patient outcomes, they also create new legal, privacy, and human rights considerations. We review these considerations in part one of this three-part series.

Read More

Upcoming Events

Lonny and Elyse at CNAR

Lonny Rosen and Elyse Sunshine will join their colleagues in professional regulation from across Canada in Montreal at the Canadian Network of Agencies for Regulation’s annual conference. Rosen Sunshine is a proud sponsor and Lonny will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Fairness Up Front: Case Management that Advances Equity and Fairness for Self‑Represented Registrants”, about the College of Early Childhood Educators’ case management process.

Rosen Sunshine's Health Law Rx

This Month's Health Law Prescription

Health professionals who own clinics must ensure their business practices align with regulatory expectations. Oversight extends beyond direct patient care.

See more #RSHealthLawRx posts