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22 June 2026

CPD ACCREDITED: Supporting the Supporters - Mind Forward's Model for Addressing Compassion Fatigue (Video)

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How do organizations support the well-being of caregivers and clinicians who face daily exposure to trauma? Mind Forward Brain Injury Services CEO Hunter Saggar and Dr. Chanth Seyone present...
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How do we care for the people who spend their days caring for others? In this session from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, members of the Mind Forward Brain Injury Services team share a thoughtful, practical model for recognizing and addressing compassion fatigue.

In "Mind Forward's Model for Addressing Compassion Fatigue", CEO Hunter Saggar and Dr. Chanth Seyone, Head of Clinical Services, draw on their distinct backgrounds to explore how organizations can better support the well-being of caregivers and clinicians. Hunter brings more than 35 years of provincial government experience, including leadership roles across several Ontario ministries and a tenure as Chief Administrative Officer for Ontario Place Corporation, along with earlier board service at Mind Forward that gives him a deep understanding of the organization's mission. Dr. Seyone offers exceptional expertise in Acquired Brain Injury and Neuropsychiatry, with a reputation for developing tailored treatment plans that address mood, behaviour, and cognition holistically.

Together, they share insights and strategies that help those in demanding, trauma-heavy fields stay connected to the meaning behind their work.

Please note that this program contains 23 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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