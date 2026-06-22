CPD ACCREDITED: Caring for the Caregiver - Lessons for Practice (Video)

Dr. Shira Yufe examines the mental health challenges faced by informal caregivers and offers clinicians practical strategies to provide meaningful support. This session from the 20th Anniversary Compassion...

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Caring for others can quietly wear caregivers down, and the clinicians who support them often feel that weight too. In this session from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, Dr. Shira Yufe explores how clinicians can better support informal caregivers from a place of meaning and connection.

"Caring for the Caregiver: Lessons for Practice" looks at the unique mental health challenges family and friends face when caring for a loved one, and how thoughtful, confident support helps clinicians deliver more comprehensive care. As Dr. Yufe explains, that sense of mastery and value can be a powerful antidote to compassion fatigue.

A clinical and health psychologist in private practice in Toronto, Dr. Yufe completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology at York University, where her research focused on improving the lives of breast cancer survivors. A frequent lecturer at the undergraduate and graduate level, she is passionate about empowering informal caregivers with sustainable approaches to care.

Please note that this program contains 22 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

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