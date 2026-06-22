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22 June 2026

CPD ACCREDITED: Nutrition And Compassion Fatigue - Fueling Resilience (Video)

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Certified nutrition experts Joanne Smith and Kylie James examine the powerful connection between dietary choices and professional resilience for caregivers and clinicians. Drawing from specialized research in traumatic injury and neurological conditions, they reveal how strategic nutrition can protect well-being and sustain the capacity to care for others facing compassion fatigue.
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What we eat shapes how we feel, function, and cope, and for those who spend their days caring for others, that connection matters more than ever.

In this presentation from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, Certified Nutrition Practitioner Joanne Smith and Certified Nutritionist and Registered Occupational Therapist Kylie James explore how nutrition can become a practical tool for building resilience.

In "Nutrition and Compassion Fatigue – Fueling Resilience", Joanne and Kylie draw on decades of specialized practice to examine the link between what we put into our bodies and our capacity to keep showing up for the people who depend on us. Joanne specializes in nutrition for people living with traumatic injuries and complex neurological conditions, and she co-authored Eat Well, Live Well with Spinal Cord Injury, pioneering research into how diet can ease neuropathic pain and support recovery. Kylie, Clinic Director of Koru Nutrition and co-author of the same landmark book, blends the expertise of a Certified Nutritionist and Registered Occupational Therapist, with a deep focus on how nutrition shapes brain chemistry, mental health, and recovery from brain and spinal cord injury.

Together, they share how fueling the body well can help caregivers and clinicians sustain their energy, protect their well-being, and stay connected to the meaning behind their work.

Please note this presentation contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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