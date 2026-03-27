Ottawa Announces New Interim Work Permit Pathway For Eligible Workers In Québec

The federal government has introduced a temporary public policy to allow eligible temporary foreign workers in Québec to obtain a new work permit valid for up to 12 months.

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The federal government has introduced a temporary public policy to allow eligible temporary foreign workers in Québec to obtain a new work permit valid for up to 12 months. This measure aims to prevent the loss of status of workers pursuing permanent residency through the Québec Skilled Worker Selection Program (the “PSTQ”).

An interim measure to keep workers on the job

On March 13, 2026, the Canadian government announced a temporary public policy to make it easier for certain temporary foreign workers in Québec whose permits are about to expire to get a new work permit.

Unlike a simple renewal, this measure enables applicants to obtain a new work permit through the International Mobility Program, without requiring a Labour Market Impact Assessment (“LMIA”) or a Certificat d'acceptation du Québec (Québec Acceptance Certificate, or “CAQ”). The issued permits will be closed (i.e., employer-specific).

The goal is to ensure that workers pursuing permanent residency can continue to work in Canada without interruption while their applications are being processed.

This announcement comes amid reforms to Québec’s economic immigration programs. Delays and adjustments related to the PSTQ have created a gap between the expiry of the work permit and the completion of the permanent selection process. The policy aims to bridge this gap by offering eligible workers an interim solution.

Applications are subject to a stated processing standard of 30 days and must be submitted no later than December 31, 2026.

Workers covered by the measure

To be eligible, workers must:

Hold a valid status in Canada or be eligible for reinstatement

Apply before their work permit expires

Demonstrate that they have been invited to apply under the PSTQ and have submitted an application for permanent selection

Have an offer from an employer for a job in Québec

Submitting the application before the permit expires allows the worker to maintain their right to work during processing (i.e., have a maintained status) provided they remain in Canada.

Implications and responsibilities for employers

This measure offers Québec employers an attractive lever, as neither an LMIA nor a CAQ for the temporary foreign worker is required.

However, certain obligations remain. The employer must submit a job offer in the Employer Portal and obtain a job offer number to support the application.

Conclusion

This public policy is intended as an interim tool to secure the continued employment of key workers in Québec, while avoiding the delays and constraints associated with obtaining a new LMIA. It represents a strategic option for employers facing permit deadlines as workers transition toward permanent residency.

Employers should closely monitor their employees’ immigration status to avoid interruptions to their right to work in Canada and inquire about the status of their applications for permanent residence in Québec.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.