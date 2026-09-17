Navigating The Implications Of The Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Collapse: Q&A Summary

- within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Transport and Law Firm industries
On August 28, 2026, we hosted our Navigating the Implications of the Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Collapse: Q&A Webinar, where we explored the latest developments arising from the breakdown of Canada-U.S. trade discussions and their potential implications for Canadian businesses. The session focused on key risks, emerging considerations, and practical strategies for navigating an evolving trade environment.
As a follow-up, we are pleased to share the attached summary document, which provides a concise overview of the questions discussed and key insights shared during the webinar.
To view the original article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]