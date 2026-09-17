Navigating The Implications Of The Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Collapse: Q&A Summary

Following the breakdown of Canada-U.S. trade discussions in August 2026, McCarthy Tétrault hosted a comprehensive webinar examining the collapse's implications for Canadian businesses.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.

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On August 28, 2026, we hosted our Navigating the Implications of the Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Collapse: Q&A Webinar, where we explored the latest developments arising from the breakdown of Canada-U.S. trade discussions and their potential implications for Canadian businesses. The session focused on key risks, emerging considerations, and practical strategies for navigating an evolving trade environment.

As a follow-up, we are pleased to share the attached summary document, which provides a concise overview of the questions discussed and key insights shared during the webinar.

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