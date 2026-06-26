Lawyer Spotlight: Kyle Van Schie – A Trusted Employment, Labour & Public Law Advisor And Advocate

Kyle Van Schie first joined Soloway Wright as a student during law school before becoming a lawyer in the firm’s Employment, Labour & Public Law Group upon his call to the bar. Kyle is now a partner at the firm and has become a seasoned advisor and litigator on behalf of both businesses and individuals across a wide range of labour and employment law matters – from advising on day-to-day human resource matters, dealing with workplace accommodations issues, advising on employment issues related to the sale or purchase of a business, navigating difficult workplace conflicts, responding to union certification applications and grievances and litigating all types of employment disputes.

Kyle’s expertise, hard work and the growth of his practice in the labour and employment law field over the past decade has recently been recognized in Best Lawyers in Canada: Ones to Watch.

In addition to his labour and employment practice, Kyle is also regularly retained in broader commercial litigation disputes. He has appeared before all levels of court in Ontario, including the Divisional Court and the Ontario Court of Appeal, the Federal Court and has before numerous employment, labour and human rights tribunals.

Kyle’s Approach to Labour and Employment Law

In a busy labour and employment law practice every day is different. Not only is the law constantly evolving but so are client needs. Client demands are often immediate requiring the ability to respond quickly to the pressing issues they are facing. Kyle has exceptional technical expertise and knowledge of labour and employment law issues but more than that, he prides himself on being accessible to his clients and being able to promptly apply his expertise to the real-world problems they are facing in order to offer needed solutions.

Kyle’s approach to labour and employment law is to be proactive and practical. This means that he seeks to take action early in order to avoid disputes from ever arising. Whether that means drafting up-to-date and enforceable employment contracts and policies, providing advice on how to immediately address accommodation or harassment issues before they evolve into a problem, taking steps to properly deal with problem employees and the termination of their employment or responding to threats of litigation. However, at the same time, some matters require litigation, and Kyle is not afraid to vigorously advocate for his clients to ensure that their rights are protected.

Kyle’s reputation and expertise has led to retainers by a diverse range of clients from large federal and provincial private sector companies with hundreds of employees, to public sector organizations, to small start-ups hiring their first employees, to senior executives and individual employees. He has become a trusted advisor and is available to assist clients with their ongoing labour and employment law needs, day or night, whether that be answering a one-off HR question, to preparing a contract for a new hire, to urgently drafting termination documents, to responding to union activity at an employer’s premises or to navigating complex litigation disputes.

“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of developing deep and lasting relationships with clients, which has allowed me the opportunity to grow alongside them as their business and careers have taken off. It has been an honour to play a small part in their growth and to have seen what many of these clients have gone on to achieve.”

In addition to his practice, Kyle has been a regular speaker on labour and employment law matters at conferences for both lawyers and HR professionals throughout eastern Ontario. At Soloway Wright, Kyle also serves as the co-chair of the firm’s articling committee, helping to recruit and train the next generation of lawyers.

“This role on the articling committee is perhaps one of the most rewarding, as I get to meet, work with and train the next generation lawyers who will become part of the incredible Soloway Wright family, that has a storied 80 year history of providing legal services throughout Eastern Ontario and beyond.”

Outside of the Office

Outside of his legal practice, Kyle is a big sports enthusiast. Although he is not the athlete he once was, he is always up for a game and loves getting out for a round of golf or lacing up his skates to play some hockey. Kyle also strives to give back to the youth sports community, where he has served as a coach for youth baseball and hockey for many years.

Final Thoughts

Labour and Employment issues are often complex, time-sensitive and can have significant implications for both businesses and individuals. The Courts themselves have recognized the importance of employment in people’s lives and are very harsh to those that get it wrong and do not respect the governing employment laws. Kyle’s goal is to not only advise clients by providing clear and strategic advice to help solve the problems they are facing but he also seeks to educate those clients on all their labour and employment law rights and obligations so that they have the confidence in their practices moving forward.