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8 October 2026

Saskatchewan Minimum Wage Increase To $15.70 Per Hour

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Saskatchewan employers must prepare for a minimum wage increase to $15.70 per hour, effective October 1, 2026. The provincial government's formulaic approach, which considers consumer price index changes and average hourly wages, continues to drive annual adjustments. Employers need to update their payroll systems before the deadline to ensure compliance with the new wage requirements.
Canada Saskatchewan Employment and HR
Robert Frost-Hinz and Brad Heskin
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On October 1, 2026, Saskatchewan employers must increase the compensation paid to minimum-wage employees from $15.35 per hour to $15.70 per hour, as announced by the Provincial government.

From 2022 to 2024, the Saskatchewan government set specific annual increases to the minimum wage, raising it from $11.81 to $15.00. In 2025, the Province re-engaged the formulaic approach for calculating minimum wage increases based upon consumer price index changes, which resulted in an increase to $15.35 per hour. For 2026, the same formulaic approach will be applied.

Under The Minimum Wage Regulations, minimum wage increases are determined by a formula that gives equal weight to consumer price index changes and the average hourly wage from the prior year.

Employers in Saskatchewan who pay the current minimum wage will need to ensure payroll processes are updated prior to October 1, 2026, to reflect the new $15.70 per hour minimum wage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Robert Frost-Hinz
Robert Frost-Hinz
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Brad Heskin
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