Integrated Mobility: A Driver For Performance And Resilience

Mobility as a strategic design component
In an article titled “Integrated Mobility, A Driver of Performance and Resilience,” published in the latest issue of Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Anthony Arquin, in collaboration with Amélie Cossé (Momentum), examines the role of mobility in real estate projects.
The regulatory framework is undergoing significant changes: density, diversity and sustainability are now redefining design parameters. In this context, mobility – parking management, walking and cycling infrastructure, access to public transportation – has become a strategic component to be integrated at the earliest stages of a project. Long treated as a technical constraint addressed at the end of the process, it now represents both a regulatory requirement and an opportunity for optimization for developers.
Read the article on Commercial Real Estate Magazine’s website.
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