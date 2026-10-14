Integrated Mobility: A Driver For Performance And Resilience

Integrated mobility is emerging as a strategic tool for organizations seeking to enhance operational performance and build resilience in an increasingly complex business environment. This article examines how companies can leverage mobility strategies to drive efficiency and adaptability. Discover the key principles and practical approaches that enable organizations to transform mobility into a competitive advantage.

Davies is a law firm focused on high-stakes matters. Committed to achieving superior outcomes for our clients, we are consistently at the heart of their most complex deals and cases. With offices in Toronto, Montréal and New York, our capabilities extend seamlessly to every continent. Visit us at www.dwpv.com.

Mobility as a strategic design component

In an article titled “Integrated Mobility, A Driver of Performance and Resilience,” published in the latest issue of Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Anthony Arquin, in collaboration with Amélie Cossé (Momentum), examines the role of mobility in real estate projects.

The regulatory framework is undergoing significant changes: density, diversity and sustainability are now redefining design parameters. In this context, mobility – parking management, walking and cycling infrastructure, access to public transportation – has become a strategic component to be integrated at the earliest stages of a project. Long treated as a technical constraint addressed at the end of the process, it now represents both a regulatory requirement and an opportunity for optimization for developers.

Read the article on Commercial Real Estate Magazine’s website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.