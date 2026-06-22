CPD ACCREDITED: Compassion Fatigue On The Frontline - Practical Tools For Personal Resilience (Video)

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What does compassion fatigue look like when you've spent four decades on the frontline? In this presentation, former paramedic and firefighter Hal Newman drew on his lived experience to share practical tools for building lasting personal resilience.

With more than four decades in emergency health services, Hal built his career listening closely to people's stories and advocating on their behalf. He holds a BA in Communications from Bethany College in West Virginia and is connected to the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation, which honours those who served on the frontline.

In his presentation from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, Hal speaks directly to caregivers, first responders, healthcare workers, and legal professionals who carry the weight of others' hardest moments. His message is clear: protecting your own well-being is what allows you to keep showing up for others.

Please note that this program contains 20 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.