Cannabis And Safety-Sensitive Positions: Air Transat's Zero-Tolerance Policy Meets The Reasonableness Test

In Syndicat canadien de la fonction publique, section locale 4041 c. Air Transat, 2026 CanLII 44306 (CA SA) (the “Decision”), the arbitration tribunal chaired by Me Nathalie Massicotte (the “Tribunal”) confirms that an employer may, in a highly regulated and safety-critical environment, impose a total ban on cannabis use for employees in safety-sensitive positions. Despite the legalization of cannabis, fitness-for-work requirements continue to apply where public safety is at stake.

The legalization of cannabis has not eliminated the risks associated with fitness for work. In a unionized environment, and particularly in sectors where safety is central to operations, the debate is less about the employer's power to intervene than about the limits of that power.

The Decision provides a clear answer in the aviation context: where an employer can demonstrate that the roles in question are genuinely safety-critical and that the effects of cannabis over a prolonged period are incompatible with a reliable and immediate assessment of fitness for work, a zero-tolerance policy may be found reasonable.

Background to the Decision

Following the legalization of cannabis in 2018, Air Transat adopted a policy prohibiting any drug use, including cannabis, by employees in safety-sensitive positions, including flight attendants and inflight directors. The policy also applied to off-duty consumption.

The union challenged the ban, arguing that it unjustifiably infringed employees' privacy rights. According to the union, the legality of cannabis and the absence of evidence of increased risk called for a less severe approach, such as a minimum abstinence period before a flight rather than a total prohibition.

Air Transat instead argued that the civil aviation context justifies a stricter approach. The applicable federal regime also defines aircraft personnel broadly, including persons assigned duties on board an aircraft or related to the operation of a remotely piloted aircraft system during flight time. The Canadian Aviation Regulations also prohibit a person from acting as a crew member while using a drug to the extent that safety is compromised. Lastly, the Tribunal expressly recognizes that air operators may impose stricter measures than those set out in Transport Canada's cannabis guidance.

The Tribunal's Analysis

The Tribunal first reiterates that an employer may adopt policies in the exercise of its management rights, subject in particular to their consistency with the collective agreement and their reasonableness.

The reasonableness analysis here requires balancing, on the one hand, safety imperatives and, on the other, employees' right to privacy. That right is protected under Quebec law, including for employees of federally regulated businesses. It is not absolute, however, and any infringement must be justified by a legitimate and important objective, be proportionate to that objective and constitute a minimal impairment.

In this case, the Tribunal concludes that the policy pursues a legitimate and important objective: aviation safety. It finds that the employees concerned do indeed occupy safety-sensitive positions, given their responsibilities for passenger safety and emergency response.

The Tribunal also accepts the employer's evidence regarding the variable effects of cannabis, their possible persistence over a prolonged period and the absence of any truly reliable mechanism for assessing, in all cases, immediate fitness for work. In that context, it concludes that the total prohibition is justified by a legitimate and important objective, is proportionate to that objective and constitutes a justified, and relatively limited, infringement of the right to privacy.

The grievance was therefore dismissed.

Why Is This Decision Important?

This decision forms part of a clear trend: the legalization of cannabis does not prevent the adoption of strict rules where the nature of the work justifies them. In practice, it confirms three (3) important points for employers.

The legality of cannabis does not override safety obligations. An employer may continue to regulate its use strictly if the operational context requires it.

The classification of the position is determinative. The more immediate and concrete the safety-related responsibilities, the more likely a significant restriction will be justified.

Evidence remains decisive. A zero-tolerance policy will not be upheld on the basis of an abstract principle of caution alone. It must rest on compelling evidence of the risk, the objective pursued and the proportionality of the measure.

Key Takeaways

A zero-tolerance cannabis policy may be valid, even with respect to off-duty consumption, where it applies to genuinely safety-sensitive positions.

In a highly safety-sensitive environment, the right to privacy may yield to a serious prevention objective, provided the measure is proportionate.

The quality of the employer's evidence will remain essential in all circumstances: the nature of the duties, the level of risk, the effects of the substance and the limits of detection tools. At present, the medical and scientific literature regarding the substance's actual effects over a prolonged period remains limited. Similarly, tools for detecting the substance and, above all, the level of intoxication are very limited.

The legalization of cannabis does not prevent an employer from going beyond certain non-binding minimum standards where necessary to meet its safety obligations.

Despite the foregoing, it will be interesting to see whether other competent tribunals may reach a different conclusion or whether other arguments will eventually be raised in support of a challenge to such a policy, such as, for example, the right to consume cannabis during longer periods of absence than weekly leave, including, in particular, annual vacation.

Conclusion

The Decision confirms that the legalization of cannabis has not weakened fitness-for-work requirements in environments where safety is central. Where supported by strong evidence and limited to genuinely safety-sensitive positions, a zero-tolerance policy can withstand reasonableness review.

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