Accommodating Temporary And Seasonal Employees: Legal Tips For Summer Staffing

Summer is peak season for many Ontario employers. Tourism operators, restaurants, retail stores, camps, agricultural businesses, and recreation facilities all rely heavily on temporary and seasonal workers to meet demand. While these roles may be short‑term, the legal obligations toward these employees are anything but casual. Ontario’s employment and human rights laws apply to temporary, seasonal, part‑time, as well as full‑time staff.

Piccolo Heath LLP delivers expedient, thoughtful employment law solutions. We provide strategic advice to help businesses and people thrive, guiding clients through complex Canadian workplace issues so management teams can make informed, forward-moving decisions.

Article Insights

Adrian Ishak’s articles from Piccolo Heath are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada Piccolo Heath are most popular: with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Basic Industries industries

Summer is peak season for many Ontario employers. Tourism operators, restaurants, retail stores, camps, agricultural businesses, and recreation facilities all rely heavily on temporary and seasonal workers to meet demand. While these roles may be short‑term, the legal obligations toward these employees are anything but casual. Ontario’s employment and human rights laws apply to temporary, seasonal, part‑time, as well as full‑time staff.

If your organization is gearing up for summer hiring, now is the time to ensure your practices are compliant, consistent, and supportive. Below are key legal considerations and practical tips to help you accommodate temporary and seasonal employees effectively.

Understand That Human Rights Obligations Apply to All Employees

The Ontario Human Rights Code protects every employee, regardless of employment status, from discrimination and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation for protected grounds such as disability, religion, family status, gender identity, and more.

This means a seasonal employee has the same right to accommodation as a long‑term employee. For example:

A summer camp counsellor with ADHD may require modified instructions or additional check‑ins.

A temporary retail worker observing religious holidays may need scheduling adjustments.

A student hired for the summer who has a temporary injury may need modified duties.

The short duration of employment does not eliminate the duty to accommodate. Employers must assess each request individually and work collaboratively with the employee to find reasonable solutions.

Build Accommodation into Your Seasonal Hiring

Seasonal hiring often happens quickly, but that’s no excuse for skipping proper procedures. Employers should integrate accommodation‑friendly practices into every stage of the hiring cycle:

Use inclusive language and clearly state that accommodations are available during recruitment and employment.

Ask candidates whether they require any accommodations for the hiring process—not about disabilities or personal circumstances.

Provide seasonal employees with the same access to policies, reporting channels, and accommodation request procedures as permanent staff.

Ensure training materials are accessible. This may include offering written instructions, visual aids, or hands‑on demonstrations depending on the employee’s needs.

A structured approach reduces risk and helps employees feel supported from day one.

Be Prepared for Accommodation Requests Related to Scheduling

Scheduling is one of the most common areas where seasonal employees may require accommodation. Summer workers are often students, caregivers, or individuals with second jobs, and they may have legitimate constraints.

Employers should be ready to address:

Religious observances requiring specific days or times off;

Family status obligations, such as childcare arrangements;

Medical appointments or treatment schedules; or

Limitations due to disabilities, including fatigue‑related restrictions or the need for predictable shifts.

While employers are not required to grant every scheduling request, they must consider legitimate and required accommodation requests in good faith and explore reasonable options. Blanket rules like “all staff must work weekends” can create legal exposure if they fail to account for protected grounds.

Ensure Health and Safety Accommodations Are in Place

Remember that the Occupational Health and Safety Act applies equally to seasonal employees. They must be trained on hazards, safety procedures, and their right to refuse unsafe work.

Seasonal roles often involve physical labour, outdoor work, or fast‑paced environments. Employers must take extra care to ensure that temporary workers receive proper training and that any health‑related accommodations are implemented promptly. Examples include:

Modified duties for employees with lifting restrictions;

Additional breaks for workers with medical conditions;

Adjusted exposure to heat for employees sensitive to high temperatures; and

Assistive devices or ergonomic supports.

Document Everything—Even for Short-Term Staff

Good documentation is essential for legal compliance. Even though seasonal employees may only be with you for a few weeks or months, you should maintain:

Records of accommodation requests;

Notes from discussions with the employee;

Medical information provided (stored confidentially);

Details of the accommodations implemented; and

Any follow‑up or adjustments made.

Clear documentation protects both the employer and the employee and demonstrates that you took your obligations seriously.

Foster an Inclusive Culture... Even for Short-Term Teams

Legal compliance is the baseline. The best employers go further by creating a welcoming environment where seasonal employees feel valued and included. A positive experience increases retention, improves performance, and strengthens your employer brand—especially important if you rely on seasonal workers year after year. More importantly, a positive experience reduces legal risks – a happy employee makes for a happy employer!

Plan for Next Season

Once the summer rush ends, take time to evaluate what worked and what didn’t. Review:

Accommodation requests received

Challenges in scheduling or training

Safety incidents or near misses

Feedback from seasonal employees

Gaps in policy or communication

Use these insights to refine your processes for the next hiring cycle. Proactive planning reduces risk and helps you build a more resilient seasonal workforce.

Final Thoughts

Accommodating temporary and seasonal employees isn’t just a legal requirement—it’s a smart business practice. When employees feel supported, they perform better, stay longer, and contribute to a safer, more productive workplace. By understanding your obligations under the Human Rights Code, implementing clear processes, and fostering an inclusive culture, you can navigate the summer season with confidence and compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.