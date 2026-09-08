Navigating The Workplace For Caregivers

Ontario caregivers have legal protections when work and caregiving responsibilities collide. The Employment Standards Act gives eligible employees job-protected leaves, including Family Caregiver Leave, Family Medical Leave, Critical Illness Leave, and Family Responsibility Leave, while the Ontario Human Rights Code protects against discrimination based on family status and may require workplace accommodation. In this blog, I’ll break down what each leave covers, how job protection works, and when you may be entitled to EI or disability benefits.

What Challenges Do Family Caregivers Face at Work?

Caring for a medically fragile family member can be demanding in ways that are difficult to anticipate. Caregiving often extends well beyond appointments and direct care. Many caregivers also spend significant time advocating for their family members, communicating with healthcare providers, therapists and schools to coordinate care, and navigate complex systems on their family member’s behalf.

These responsibilities can make maintaining a traditional work schedule challenging. Caregivers may often find themselves trying to balance the demands of their job with their caregiving responsibilities. Caregivers in Ontario may have legal protections that can help them navigate these competing responsibilities. Two important sources of workplace protection for caregivers are the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) and the Ontario Human Rights Code.

What Job-Protected Leaves Are Available to Ontario Caregivers?

The ESA provides eligible employees with several job-protected leaves that may apply when an employee requires time away from work because of family responsibilities or because a family member is experiencing a serious illness, medical emergency or significant change in their health. Depending on the circumstances, these may include the following job protected leaves:

Family Caregiver Leave

The Family Caregiver Leave allows an employee to take a leave to care for a critically ill adult family member who is over the age of 18

An employee is entitled to 8 weeks per calendar year

If requested, a certificate from a qualified health practitioner must be provided

Family Medical Leave

The Family Medical Leave allows employees to take a leave to assist with end-of-life care for a family member

Applies to family members with a “significant risk of death” within 26 weeks

Entitled to 28 weeks per 52-week period

If requested, a certificate from a qualified health practitioner stating that the family member has a serious medical condition must be provided

Critical Illness Leave

“Critically ill” is defined to mean that a person’s baseline health has significantly changed and their life is at risk as a result of an illness or injury. It does not include chronic conditions.

A critical illness leave taken to care for a minor child can last up to 37 weeks and 17 weeks for an adult, within a 52-week period.

Family Responsibility Leave

Employees are entitled to three full days of job protected unpaid family responsibility leave every calendar year

This applies whether an employee is employed on a full or part-time basis

These leaves are subject to specific eligibility requirements and rules. Understanding which leave may apply and what documentation or notice may be required can help caregivers better protect their employment while managing their family member’s care.

Will Taking Leave Put Your Job at Risk?

Many caregivers worry that taking leave could put their job at risk. Ontario’s job protected leaves are meant to prevent this from happening.

When you qualify for a protected leave:

Your job remains protected.

You can often take leave in separate blocks of time.

Your health and dental benefits will continue as long as you keep paying your part of the premiums.

Employers cannot terminate, demote, or penalize employees for taking an eligible leave.

Are You Entitled to EI or Disability Benefits While on Leave?

Some caregivers may be entitled to Employment Insurance benefits while on protected leave. Others may find that caring for someone affects their own health, both physically and emotionally. If your caregiving contributes to a disabling medical condition, such as depression, anxiety, or another illness that prevents you from working, you may also qualify for Disability benefits through your employer’s insurance plan, depending on your policy.

Does the Ontario Human Rights Code Protect Caregivers From Discrimination?

The Ontario Human Rights Code provides another important layer of protection. The Code prohibits discrimination in employment based on family status, which may include an employee’s caregiving responsibilities. In appropriate circumstances, an employee may be entitled to accommodation where their caregiving responsibilities create a conflict between their family obligations and their ability to meet workplace requirements.

Accommodation is highly fact-specific. It may involve changes to an employee’s schedule, hours, work location or other aspects of their employment. Employers and employees are generally expected to work together to identify reasonable accommodations that addresses the employee’s needs, without causing undue hardship to the employer.

For caregivers, knowing their rights can be an important first step. It can help them understand when they may be entitled to job-protected leave, when accommodation may be appropriate, and how to approach difficult conversations with their employer. Whether the issue involves requesting a leave, seeking workplace accommodation, or responding to concerns about how caregiving responsibilities are affecting employment, obtaining appropriate information can make a meaningful difference.