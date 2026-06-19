Accommodating Neurodivergence In The Workplace: A Two-way Street Requiring Cooperation From Employers And Employees (Video)

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Accommodating employees with neurodivergence presents unique obligations and can raise complex and sensitive challenges for employers.

We are pleased to bring together insights from our employment lawyers, Bettina Burgess and Carson Healey, alongside Dr. Basem (Bas) Gohar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Population Medicine at the University of Guelph and a registered clinical psychologist in Ontario. Dr. Gohar leads the University of Guelph’s Research in Occupational Health & Wellness (UGROHW) Lab and focuses on workplace mental health and employee well-being.

Together, our speakers will explore:

what employers should understand about neurodivergence, including autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities;

what questions employers may ask medical professionals where accommodation requests are unclear or appear to be unsustainable;

types of accommodations that may support neurodivergent employees;

how employers can balance operational needs with inclusive and legally compliant practices; and

the proactive steps organizations can take to cultivate supportive, productive, and legally sound workplaces.

This session is designed for HR professionals, business leaders, and in-house counsel seeking practical guidance on navigating accommodation requests, workforce dynamics, and risk management in a thoughtful and strategic way.

CPD information

Law Society of British Columbia: This program contains 1.0 hour of Professional Responsibility credit.

This program contains 1.0 hour of Professional Responsibility credit. Law Society of Ontario: This program contains 1.0 hour of EDI Professionalism Content.

This program contains 1.0 hour of EDI Professionalism Content. Barreau du Québec: Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education.

Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education. Law Society of Alberta: This program qualifies as a learning activity under Domain 3: Practice Management (Competency 3.2)

This organization has been approved as an Accredited Provider of Professionalism Content by the Law Society of Ontario.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com