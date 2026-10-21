Out Of Sight, Not Out Of Rights: Accommodating Invisible Disabilities At Work

When employers think about workplace accommodations, they often picture visible disabilities, yet many disabilities are not immediately apparent. Mental health conditions, ADHD, learning disabilities, chronic pain disorders, migraines, autoimmune conditions, and endometriosis can all affect an employee's ability to perform their job, despite having no obvious outward signs.

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When employers think about workplace accommodations, they often picture visible disabilities, yet many disabilities are not immediately apparent. Mental health conditions, ADHD, learning disabilities, chronic pain disorders, migraines, autoimmune conditions, and endometriosis can all affect an employee's ability to perform their job, despite having no obvious outward signs.

From Ted Lasso’s portrayal of anxiety and panic attacks to Grey’s Anatomy’s depiction of endometriosis, popular culture is increasingly highlighting a reality employers must recognize: not all disabilities are visible.

As discussed in my previous blog on endometriosis, invisible disabilities often present unique accommodation challenges because symptoms may fluctuate, be episodic, or be difficult for others to recognize and understand. For employers, the focus should not be on what can be seen, but rather on how a medical condition affects an employee's ability to perform their job.

The Duty to Accommodate Invisible Disabilities

Under the Ontario Human Rights Code, employers have a duty to accommodate employees with disabilities to the point of undue hardship. This obligation applies equally to visible and invisible disabilities. Importantly, the duty encompasses both the accommodation itself, and the process used to assess, explore, and implement accommodation measures. An employer that fails to meaningfully consider accommodation options may face liability even where a particular accommodation would not ultimately have been feasible.

Accommodation should be based on an employee's functional limitations, rather than a particular diagnosis. Depending on the circumstances, reasonable accommodations may include:

Flexible work schedules

Remote or hybrid work arrangements

Additional breaks throughout the workday

Modified workloads or deadlines

Temporary modifications to productivity expectations or work assignments during treatment periods or flares

Quiet workspaces or reduced workplace distractions

Time away from work for medical appointments or treatments

For example, an employee with endometriosis may require flexibility during periods of severe pain or fatigue, while an employee with ADHD may benefit from structured task management, written instructions, or more frequent check-ins.

Reminder: Reasonable Accommodation Does Not Mean Perfect Accommodation

Accommodation is not about providing an employee's preferred solution. It is about providing a reasonable solution that addresses disability-related needs.

This principle was recently reinforced in Cillis v. Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, a case we discussed in a previous Piccolo Heath LLP blog. There, the Tribunal confirmed that while employers must meaningfully address disability-related needs, they are not required to satisfy every accommodation request exactly as proposed. The legal standard is reasonableness, not perfection. The employer implemented several accommodations during the interview process and was found to have met its obligations despite declining or modifying certain aspects of the employee's requests.

For employers, the takeaway is straightforward: engage in the accommodation process in good faith, seriously consider available options, document the steps taken, and be prepared to explain the rationale behind any decisions. In many cases, the process followed by the employer will be scrutinized just as closely as the accommodation itself.

The Importance of Meaningful Medical Information

Invisible disabilities can make it challenging for employers to understand what accommodations are required. While employers are generally not entitled to an employee's diagnosis, they are entitled to sufficient information regarding the employee's limitations and accommodation needs.

In Baker v. Firon Roofing Inc., a 2026 Ontario Human Rights Tribunal case, the Tribunal emphasized that a bare assertion of disability is not enough to establish an employee’s entitlement to accommodation without sufficient, reliable and relevant evidence to provide that they had a medical condition and that their medical condition can meet the statutory definition of disability. The decision serves as a useful reminder that employers are entitled to the information reasonably necessary to assess accommodation needs and identify appropriate solutions.

Where medical information is incomplete or unclear, employers should seek clarification rather than make assumptions about either the existence of a disability or the accommodation required.

Practical Takeaways for Employers

When responding to accommodation requests involving invisible disabilities:

Focus on functional limitations rather than diagnoses.

Avoid assumptions based on an employee's appearance, behaviour, or outward functioning.

As in any accommodation situation, maintain confidentiality throughout the accommodation process.

Document accommodation discussions, requests, and decisions.

Review accommodations periodically to ensure they remain effective and appropriate.

Final Thoughts

Invisible disabilities can be among the most challenging workplace accommodation issues because the barriers facing employees are not always obvious. However, the fact that a disability is invisible does not make it any less real, nor does it diminish an employer's legal obligations.

Whether an employee is managing anxiety, ADHD, chronic pain, endometriosis, or another non-visible condition, the same principles apply as accommodation for visible disabilities: engage in a meaningful dialogue, obtain appropriate information, and work collaboratively to identify reasonable accommodations that enable the employee to succeed.

After all, just because a disability may be out of sight does not mean an employee's rights are out of reach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.