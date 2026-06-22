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22 June 2026

CPD ACCREDITED: Compassion By Design - Al For Vicarious Trauma Prevention (Video)

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Gluckstein Lawyers

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Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
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Three experienced lawyers examine how artificial intelligence can be strategically designed to support healthcare professionals and legal practitioners working in trauma-heavy environments. The discussion progresses from foundational AI concepts through its healthcare applications to practical frameworks for preventing compassion fatigue in high-stress professions.
Canada Employment and HR
Charles E. Gluckstein,Pinta Maguire, and Jonathan Burton
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Can artificial intelligence help protect the people who care for others? In this session from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, three of our lawyers explore how AI can be designed to support, rather than strain, those working in high-stress, trauma-heavy fields.

Compassion by Design: AI for Vicarious Trauma Prevention moves from the basics of AI to its growing role in healthcare and its potential to address compassion fatigue, closing with practical reflections on what comes next.

Guiding the discussion is Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein, a leading personal injury lawyer and a longtime advocate for the responsible use of technology in the profession. He's joined by Senior Counsel Pinta Maguire, an experienced medical negligence trial lawyer recognized by Lexpert and Best Lawyers in Canada for her compassionate advocacy, and Senior Litigation Lawyer Jonathan Burton, who brings more than 15 years of experience helping injured individuals and their families navigate difficult times.

Please note that this program contains 37 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Charles E. Gluckstein
Charles E. Gluckstein
Photo of Pinta Maguire
Pinta Maguire
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Jonathan Burton
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