CPD ACCREDITED: Compassion By Design - Al For Vicarious Trauma Prevention (Video)

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Can artificial intelligence help protect the people who care for others? In this session from our CPD-Accredited 20th Anniversary Compassion Fatigue Conference, 20 Years of Compassion – Navigating with Purpose, three of our lawyers explore how AI can be designed to support, rather than strain, those working in high-stress, trauma-heavy fields.

Compassion by Design: AI for Vicarious Trauma Prevention moves from the basics of AI to its growing role in healthcare and its potential to address compassion fatigue, closing with practical reflections on what comes next.

Guiding the discussion is Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein, a leading personal injury lawyer and a longtime advocate for the responsible use of technology in the profession. He's joined by Senior Counsel Pinta Maguire, an experienced medical negligence trial lawyer recognized by Lexpert and Best Lawyers in Canada for her compassionate advocacy, and Senior Litigation Lawyer Jonathan Burton, who brings more than 15 years of experience helping injured individuals and their families navigate difficult times.

Please note that this program contains 37 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.