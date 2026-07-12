Episode 104: Scaling Businesses Through Leadership, Systems, And Innovation (Podcast)

Heather Barnhouse, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton office, examines the critical elements that enable women leaders and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses successfully. Through insights on leadership development, operational systems, and strategic innovation, this episode reveals the ecosystem and support structures that drive entrepreneurial growth.

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Barbara Engelbart McKenzie, CEO and Founder of Ignition CEO, to discuss her entrepreneurial journey and her work helping founders scale their businesses. Barbara shares how her experience as an entrepreneur, corporate leader, and ecosystem builder led her to launch Ignition CEO to address the support gap faced by companies moving from startup to growth stage. She discusses the challenges founders face when transitioning from technical experts to strategic leaders, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness, building strong teams, and recognizing when to bring in leadership support. The conversation explores the role of fractional talent, strategic planning, and trusted advisors in helping businesses scale effectively, while also examining Canada's productivity challenges and the need for greater adoption of AI and innovation. Barbara also reflects on the value of taking calculated risks, leveraging technology responsibly and building companies that create meaningful economic and social impact. Throughout the episode, she reinforces the idea that founders do not need to do everything themselves and that sustainable growth comes from aligning people, systems, and vision. To learn more about Ignition CEO, visit their website. self Canada Learning has also now approved for: Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.