Ontario, Canada Hospitality Employment Law Update – 5 Key Compliance Considerations For 2026

At a Glance Several recent and proposed legislative developments may affect hospitality employers in Ontario, including job-posting requirements and proposed restrictions on charging employees for uniforms.

Restaurant operators should regularly review gratuity, scheduling, onboarding, and workplace policy practices to ensure compliance with evolving employment law obligations.

Ontario's hospitality industry faces unique employment law challenges. Restaurants often operate with high workforce turnover, dynamic scheduling requirements, and narrow operating margins. At the same time, employment law obligations continue to evolve and become increasingly complex.

As restaurant businesses grow, many operators find themselves navigating issues relating to wages, gratuities, scheduling, onboarding, workplace policies, and compliance obligations that may not have been priorities when the business first opened its doors.

This article is the first in a series examining employment law issues unique to Ontario's hospitality industry. It focuses on several recent developments and compliance considerations that restaurant operators should have on their radar in 2026.

1. The Server Wage Is Gone - But Outdated Assumptions Remain

Many restaurant operators still remember when Ontario maintained a separate minimum wage for liquor servers.

Ontario eliminated the separate liquor server minimum wage on January 1, 2022. Since then, servers, bartenders, hosts, cooks, dishwashers, and most other restaurant employees have generally been entitled to the same minimum wage rate.

While the change is now several years old, references to a separate "server wage" or compensation practices based on outdated assumptions still occasionally arise within the industry.

As of October 1, 2025, Ontario's general minimum wage increased to $17.60 per hour. Restaurant employers are well-advised to ensure that all employees are paid in accordance with the current general minimum wage requirements.

2. Tips and Gratuities: Still One of the Most Common Sources of Confusion

Few employment law issues create more confusion in the hospitality industry than tips and gratuities.

Ontario's Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) provides significant protection for employee gratuities. Generally, employers cannot withhold employee tips, require employees to return tips, or make deductions from tips except in limited circumstances permitted by legislation.

This means employers generally cannot use employee tips to offset:

Dine-and-dash incidents;

Cash shortages;

Breakage;

Spills;

Customer walkouts; or

Similar business losses.

At the same time, tip pooling remains permissible and continues to be a valuable tool for recognizing the contributions of both front- and back-of-house staff.

As gratuity practices become increasingly sophisticated, particularly in fine dining settings, operators should ensure they can clearly explain and document how tips are collected, distributed, and, where applicable, pooled among staff.

One of the most common practical issues employers encounter is not necessarily legal non-compliance, but confusion. Employees often have very different understandings of how gratuities are collected, pooled, distributed, and adjusted.

A clear written policy can go a long way toward avoiding unnecessary disputes and maintaining trust within a team.

3. The Three-Hour Rule and Scheduling Pitfalls

Restaurants are uniquely vulnerable to scheduling challenges.

An unexpected rainstorm can empty a patio. A private event can cancel. A typically busy Friday night can simply fail to materialize.

When that happens, many operators look to reduce labour costs by ‘cutting’ employees early. While cutting staff is often operationally necessary, employers should remember that the ESA may still require employees to receive a minimum amount of pay after reporting to work.

Simply put, if an employee arrives for a scheduled shift and it is cut shortly thereafter because business is slow, paying them only for the time physically worked may not be enough.

This issue arises regularly in restaurants because staffing decisions often have to be made in real time. Before cutting employees early, managers should understand when the ESA may require a minimum of three hours' pay – even where an employee works less than three hours – and ensure payroll practices and written scheduling policies are aligned accordingly.

4. Uniforms, Appearance Standards, and Keeping an Eye on New Rules

Uniforms have long been a standard feature of the restaurant industry. Historically, it has not been unusual for employers to require employees to purchase branded shirts, aprons, or other restaurant-specific attire as a condition of employment.

Restaurant operators may wish to closely monitor proposed legislative developments in this area. In 2026, the Ontario government introduced Bill 105, the Protecting Ontario's Workers and Economic Resilience Act, 2026, which proposes amendments to the ESA that would prohibit employers from requiring employees to pay for mandatory employer-specific uniforms, subject to certain exceptions. The proposed changes were announced with particular focus on industries such as hospitality and food service, where uniform charges have historically been common.

Operators may wish to review their current practices and monitor developments closely as this legislation progresses. It may be prudent to begin reviewing or phasing out practices that require employees to bear the cost of mandatory, restaurant-specific uniforms.

Beyond uniforms themselves, growing restaurants should also ensure they have clear written expectations regarding employee appearance, hygiene, professionalism, and guest-facing conduct. The role of restaurant-specific workplace policies will be explored in greater detail in the next article in this series.

5. Hiring Is Becoming More Formal

Historically, hiring in the restaurant industry has often been informal.

A candidate drops off a resume (or just shows up), has a conversation with an owner or manager, and starts shortly thereafter.

Ontario's recent legislative changes continue to push employers toward a more structured approach. For many growing restaurants, the days of hiring entirely through informal conversations and text messages are quickly disappearing.

Effective as of July 1, 2025, employers with 25 or more employees are now required to provide newly hired employees with prescribed written information concerning matters such as compensation, work location, hours of work, and employer contact information.

In addition, Ontario's broader Working for Workers reforms introduced new requirements relating to publicly advertised job postings. Through Bill 190, the Working for Workers Five Act, 2024, the province created new obligations that came into effect on January 1, 2026, including compensation disclosure requirements, restrictions on requiring Canadian experience, obligations to notify interviewed candidates when hiring decisions are made, and disclosure requirements concerning the use of artificial intelligence in hiring processes.

For an industry with frequent hiring needs and high employee turnover, these developments reinforce the importance of implementing a consistent onboarding process to avoid creating accidental legal exposure.

A Quick Restaurant Compliance Checklist

As a first step and a quick self-audit, restaurant operators may want to consider if they currently have:

☐ Up-to-date wage and payroll practices

☐ A documented tip-pooling or gratuity policy

☐ Scheduling practices and policies that account for reporting-pay obligations

☐ A consistent and legally compliant recruiting and onboarding process

☐ Proper employment agreements signed before new hires begin working

☐ Required workplace postings and notices

☐ Appropriate health and safety documentation and workplace representatives, as required

If several of these items are missing, it may be time for a broader review of the restaurant’s employment practices.

Understanding the rules around wages, gratuities, scheduling, hiring, and workplace compliance is an important first step. Putting the right systems in place to manage those obligations is the next.

The next article in this series will explore how growing restaurant businesses can reduce risk through properly drafted employment agreements, employee handbooks, and workplace policies, and how those tools can help transform a successful restaurant into a professionally managed employer.