Another Blow For In-Canada Workers: IRCC Tightens Reciprocal Work Permits

IRCC has quietly tightened another work permit pathway, and once again, people already living and working in Canada could face the harshest consequences.

Foreign workers applying for a reciprocal employment work permit through a multinational organization must now already have an employer–employee relationship with the organization abroad. In other words, starting employment only after arriving in Canada will no longer meet the reciprocity requirements.

Reciprocal employment work permits exist because Canadians and permanent residents receive similar opportunities to work abroad. The rationale is simple: Canada allows certain foreign workers to come here because Canadians benefit from equivalent international opportunities.

You would, therefore, expect the main question to remain whether genuine reciprocal opportunities exist for Canadians.

Instead, IRCC introduced a new requirement tied to the foreign worker's employment history. A multinational company may provide hundreds of international opportunities to Canadians, but it may still be unable to rely on this exemption for a worker who was first hired after arriving in Canada.

What Is a Reciprocal Employment Work Permit? Reciprocal employment work permits are issued through the International Mobility Program under paragraph 205(b) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations. They are commonly associated with Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) exemption code C20. Unlike the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, the International Mobility Program allows employers to hire eligible foreign workers without first obtaining an LMIA. IRCC's own guidance confirms that reciprocity does not have to operate on a strict "one in, one out" or tit-for-tat basis. It does not need to be strictly bilateral between Canada and one other country, and multinational companies can demonstrate reciprocity across their international offices and over time. That makes the new restriction harder to justify. IRCC accepts that reciprocity can be broad and assessed across an entire organization, yet it now places significant weight on whether the individual foreign worker was already employed abroad. This also makes reciprocal employment look increasingly similar to an intra-company transfer work permit. Prior overseas employment makes sense for an intra-company transfer because that pathway is specifically designed to move an existing employee between related businesses. Reciprocal employment has a different objective. It is supposed to be based on the opportunities provided to Canadians and permanent residents abroad, not on transferring a particular employee from one international office to another. The two pathways still have different requirements, but by making prior foreign employment central to both, IRCC is narrowing the distinction between them.

Another Blow for Workers Already in Canada The people most obviously affected are foreign nationals who are already in Canada. Imagine someone who initially came to Canada on an open work permit. They secure a job with the Canadian office of a multinational company, become an important member of the team and later need an employer-specific work permit to remain. The company regularly sends Canadians to work in its international offices and can demonstrate genuine reciprocity. Under the previous approach, that could potentially support a reciprocal employment work permit, offering a lifeline to an in-Canada applicant when few other options existed. Under the new guidance, that lifeline has been severed. The employer may still be providing meaningful opportunities to Canadians abroad. The worker may still be established in their role and valuable to the Canadian business. Yet the application may fail simply because the employment relationship began in Canada rather than overseas.

This Is Not IRCC's First Attempt to Tighten the Exemption The latest change did not come from nowhere. In February 2026, IRCC had already strengthened its instructions on reciprocal employment. That update placed more emphasis on employers demonstrating that the arrangement was genuine, properly documented, and reasonably balanced. That type of scrutiny is understandable, and often expected when use of a work permit category increases, as the data below shows. Employers should not be able to claim reciprocity without providing evidence that Canadians and permanent residents genuinely receive opportunities abroad. However, the latest update goes beyond testing whether reciprocity exists. Requiring the foreign worker to already be employed abroad does not, in itself, prove that Canadians are receiving reciprocal opportunities.

Use of Reciprocal Employment Has Increased The tighter rules also come after a clear increase in the number of work permit holders recorded under the category "Reciprocal Employment – Other." It is worth noting that this category is broader than C20 alone and likely includes several reciprocal employment exemptions, including C20, C23, C24, and C26. The data can therefore show the overall trend in the use of reciprocal employment work permits, but it cannot tell us how much of the increase relates specifically to C20. It also does not distinguish between people applying from inside and outside Canada. Year Work Permit Holders Annual Change 2015 3,250 — 2016 3,945 +21.4% 2017 5,635 +42.8% 2018 7,170 +27.2% 2019 8,345 +16.4% 2020 2,940 −64.8% 2021 4,870 +65.6% 2022 8,665 +77.9% 2023 9,325 +7.6% 2024 9,060 −2.8% 2025 9,485 +4.7% January to May 2026 4,445 Partial year If the pace recorded during the first five months continued, the category would reach approximately 10,668 work permit holders in 2026. Between 2015 and 2025, the number of work permit holders in the category increased from 3,250 to 9,485—an increase of almost 192%. The overall increase may explain why IRCC is looking more closely at the category.

IRCC Is Solving the Wrong Problem If IRCC is concerned about misuse, it should focus on the thing that actually matters: whether reciprocal opportunities exist. Ask employers to provide detailed records. Examine how many Canadians and permanent residents have been sent abroad. Look at the duration, quality, and level of the positions offered in each direction. Refuse applications where the supposed reciprocity is vague, consistently theoretical, or unsupported. Those measures would protect the integrity of the exemption while remaining consistent with its purpose. Again, requiring the foreign worker to already be employed abroad does not prove or strengthen reciprocity.

What About Applications Already in Process? There is also concern about how the updated instructions will affect applications already submitted. If IRCC applies the new guidance to pending applications, an applicant who qualified under the published instructions when they applied could now face a new evidentiary requirement before a decision is made. Applicants who previously worked for the organization abroad may be able to provide additional documents, including: foreign employment contracts pay statements payroll or tax records letters confirming their employment history documents showing the relationship between the foreign and Canadian entities But no amount of additional documentation can fix the problem for someone who did not work for the organization abroad. That person may simply be found ineligible under a requirement that was not in place when their application was submitted.