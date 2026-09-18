The BRPTO Recognizes With Cause The Events Transpired In Japan On July 28, 2026, Regarding Term Restoration

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) has extended the deadline for term restoration requests for residents affected by the July 2026 earthquakes in Kumamoto, Japan. This administrative measure provides additional time for trademark and patent holders in the affected region to comply with procedural requirements that may have been disrupted by the natural disaster.

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On this September 8, 2026, the BRPTO has issued BRPTO/PR’s Ordinance #478/2026 through BRPTO’s Official Gazette #2905, extending the deadline for accepting term restoration requests from residents in Kumamoto, Japan until December 7, 2026, in light of the earthquakes that occurred on July 28, 2026.



The complete Ordinance in Portuguese can be accessed here.

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