BRPTO Begins Transition To The New Patent Directorate And Board Of Appeals Structures

On February 3, 2026, the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) published, in its Personnel Bulletin, BRPTO/PR Normative Ordinance #54, dated January 30, 2026, amending the names and hierarchical relationships among the organizational units that comprise the BRPTO’s organizational structure established by BRPTO/PR Ordinance #18, dated June 16, 2025. Some of these names were subsequently modified by BRPTO/PR Normative Ordinance #82, dated July 3, 2026, published in the Federal Official Gazette on July 9, 2026.

With respect to the Patent Directorate (DIRPA), the number of divisions responsible for patent examination increased from 20 to 26.

On July 30, 2026, the BRPTO published a list of the 26 new divisions and their respective technical areas of responsibility, as shown in the table below:

At the same time, the following divisions ceased to exist: DIALP, DIBIO, DICEL, DIMOL, DIPAQ, DIMEC, DIPEQ, and DITEL.

The other Patent units established under the new structure are:

General Coordination of Patent Technological Information (COGIT)

Patent Technological Information Processing Division (DISIT)

Patent Standards, Classification, and Technological Information Division (DPCIT)

Patent Data and Indicators Division (DIDAP)

General Coordination for Technical and Administrative Patent Support (CGTAP)

Transfers, Amendments, Recordals, and Certificates Division (DITAC)

Annuity and Examination Fee Control Division (DICAE)

Administrative Patent Examination Division (DEXAP)

Administrative Petitions Analysis Division (DIANP)

General Coordination of Sectoral Governance for Patents, Computer Programs, and Integrated Circuit Topographies (CGGOV)

Process and Systems Management Division (DIPRO)

Knowledge Management and Standardization Division (DICON)

Relationship Management Division (DIREL)

Coordination for the Patent Cooperation Treaty, Computer Program Registrations, and Integrated Circuit Topographies (CPCTR)

Computer Programs and Integrated Circuit Topographies Division (DIPTO)

International Patent Cooperation Treaty Division (DIPCT)

Changes were also made to the General Coordination of Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (CGREC), which now comprises the following units:

Board of Appeals (General Coordination of Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings - CGREC)

Technical Coordination of Trademark Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (COREM)

Technical Coordination of Patent Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (COREP)

Technical Coordination of Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings for Industrial Designs, Contracts, and Other Registrations (CORED)

Support Division for Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (DAREC)

Sectoral Governance Division for Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (DIGOV/CGREC)

The latest complete version of the BRPTO Internal Rules was published through BRPTO/PR Ordinance #18, dated June 16, 2025. Although BRPTO/PR Normative Ordinance #54/2026 has not formally repealed BRPTO/PR Ordinance #18/2025, the office is already implementing the new structure in practice. As of this date, a complete version of the new BRPTO Internal Rules has not yet been published.



The full text of Ordinance #54/2026 is availabe here.