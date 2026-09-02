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2 September 2026

BRPTO Opens Fast-Track Slots For IPC H04

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has introduced new regulations allowing patent applicants to submit up to three fast-track requests per month for applications classified under IPC H04, marking a shift from the previous single-request limitation. While this change aims to improve access to expedited patent processing, questions remain about whether it adequately addresses the needs of innovation-intensive sectors like telecommunications and information technology that face ongoing challenges
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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) announced this Tuesday, September 1, that it will accept fast-track requests for patent applications classified under IPC H04. This measure was formalized under DIRPA’s Ordinance #7/2026, published in the BRPTO’s Official Gazette #2,904.

Only three request per applicant per calendar month will be accepted.

From a practical standpoint, the new regulation represents a minor change, shifting from one request per month to three request per applicant. Consequently, it may have limited effects in alleviating the tension resulting from limited access to fast-track procedures – a significant concern for innovation-intensive sectors such as telecommunications and information technology.

The ordinance establishes exceptions to these limits for elderly applicants, persons with disabilities, those suffering from serious illness, and startups.

The general limit of 3,200 PPH requests per year will remain in effect for 2026.

Requests filed under Ordinance #5/2026, of June 23, 2026, for September 2026 will be subject to the new limits established by Ordinance #07/2026.

Ordinance #7/2026 is available in Portuguese here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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