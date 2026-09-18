ARTICLE
18 September 2026

The BRPTO Recognizes With Cause The Events Transpired In Venezuela On June 24, 2026, Regarding Term Restoration

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) has extended the deadline for term restoration requests from residents in northwest Venezuela following the earthquakes that struck the region on June 24, 2026. This extension, issued through Ordinance #479/2026, provides affected parties additional time until December 7, 2026 to submit their requests.
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On this September 8, 2026, the BRPTO has issued BRPTO/PR’s Ordinance #479/2026 through BRPTO’s Official Gazette #2905, extending the deadline for accepting term restoration requests from residents in the northwest of Venezuela until December 7, 2026, in light of the earthquakes that occurred on June 24, 2026.

The complete Ordinance in Portuguese can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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