BRPTO Launches Call For Contributions On Regulatory Options For Electronic Games

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This Tuesday, August 25, BRPTO’s Official Gazette #2903 announced the launch of Call for Contributions #2 on regulatory options for the registration of electronic games. The BRPTO will receive opinions for 60 days.



The technical note outlining the rationale and description of the regulatory options will be available on the BRPTO portal and on the Brasil Participativo platform. Contributions must be submitted exclusively through the dedicated form, also available on the Brasil Participativo platform.



The BRPTO cautions that submissions will not be considered if they are sent through channels other than the designated form, if they do not specifically address the corresponding items in the form, or if they are received after the deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.