BRPTO Adopts New By-Laws

The Federal Official Gazette (DOU) of September 8, 2026, published BRPTO/PR Normative Ordinance #92, of August 31, 2026, approving BRPTO’s new By-Laws, which will enter into force on October 17, 2026.



The new By-Laws introduce a significant organizational restructuring, particularly with respect to governance, digital transformation, and strategic management. Competencies have been redistributed and organizational units have been reallocated, especially within the Directorate of Patents, Software, and Integrated Circuit Topographies (DIRPA).

The following are some of the most significant changes:

Throughout the Institute, organizational units have been created and/or expanded with responsibilities related to sectoral governance, process management, knowledge management, performance measurement, risk management, compliance, and organizational excellence. The new By-Laws adopt Business Process Management (BPM) models, whose governance framework is driven by performance indicators, risk management, quality management, and data intelligence; The Executive Directorate (DIREX) has strengthened its intellectual property and market intelligence activities, with a focus on IP monetization and the economic analysis of innovation; Although the structure of the General Coordination of Appeals and Administrative Nullity Proceedings (CGREC) has remained unchanged, the responsibilities of its units have been more clearly detailed, with the General Coordination being entrusted with the consolidation of administrative precedents; Finally, DIRPA will feature a greater degree of organizational specialization, with the expansion of its technical examination divisions from 20 to 26 and the adoption of a robust governance layer, including process and systems management, knowledge and regulatory management, and external user relationship management.

BRPTO/PR Normative Ordinance #92/2026 can be accessed here.