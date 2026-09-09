CFCRL Simplifies Procedures And Reduces Processing Times

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On August 19, 2026, the Federal Official Gazette published the “Resolution establishing simplification measures for procedures before the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation and Registration” (the “Resolution”).

The Resolution modifies the requirements and processing times for procedures involving Collective Bargaining Agreements (“CBAs”), Internal Work Regulations (“IWRs”), and certified copies of labor instruments and records held in registration files before the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation and Registration (“CFCRL”).

Main Changes

Initial Collective Bargaining Agreement. The documentation required for approval and filing is simplified. The Certificate of Representativeness, the employer’s Certificate of Tax Status, and the professional license of the union’s attorney-in-fact, advisor, or legal representative will no longer be required as separate documents. In addition, the list of employees entitled to vote will no longer need to be submitted in PDF format, nor will the salary and wage schedule be required in Excel format.

Instead, the employee list must be uploaded in Excel format, and the salary and wage schedule must be included in the PDF containing the initial CBA. The online form, voting notice, and evidence bearing the signatures of the employees who participated in the vote must also be submitted. The processing period is reduced from 30 to 20 business days.

Internal Work Regulations. Proof of address is no longer required. The filing must include the online form, the IWRs in PDF format, and the minutes evidencing the establishment of the Joint Committee, together with documentation evidencing the identity and authority of the signatories and the applicant. The processing period is reduced from 20 to 15 business days.

Certified Copies. The existing certified-copy procedures are consolidated into a single procedure, and the processing period is reduced from 20 to 10 business days.

Other Relevant Aspects

For purposes of the procedures covered by the Resolution, the filing party must authenticate using Llave MX and, where applicable, provide evidence of the authority under which it acts.

Additionally, the CFCRL may not request documents issued by the CFCRL itself, non-certified copies, or requirements beyond those set forth in the Resolution.

The Resolution takes effect on September 9, 2026. Procedures filed before that date will continue to be processed under the requirements in effect at the time of filing.

Practical Considerations

These measures reduce documentary burdens and processing times but do not mean that the underlying information associated with the eliminated requirements is no longer needed.

We therefore recommend reviewing any CBA and IWR filings currently in preparation, updating internal checklists, and confirming in advance the information and documentation that must be uploaded to the platform once the Resolution takes effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.