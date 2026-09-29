BRPTO Launches Call For Contributions On Fast-Track For Industrial Design Applications

On September 8, the BRPTO launched Call of Contributions #02/2026 to gather input on new ordinances regulating fast-track processing for industrial design applications. Currently, the BRPTO offers no form of fast track for this category.



Four regulatory documents have been submitted for public review:



1) Draft Ordinance amending Ordinance #07/2022 by creating a specific chapter on fast-track processing for industrial designs filed by elderly applicants, persons with disabilities, and individuals with serious illnesses. The regulation also provides for the creation of pilot prioritization projects for other categories of interest. In addition, the new rule would extend beyond registration applications to cover the priority review of briefs in already granted registrations, such those relating to administrative nullity proceedings and substantive examination. The proposal further establishes that decisions on fast-track requests will not be subject to appeal, consistent with the practice already adopted for patent applications.



2) Draft Ordinance proposing the creation of a pilot project with various fast-track modalities. Priority would be given to registration applications that:

are the subject of litigation;

relate to an object also covered by a patent application;

involve products offered for sale online where the marketplace requires registration;

are filed by a startup;

are filed by an applicant participating in an BRPTO mentorship program (a fast-track modality already available for trademark applications since August 2025).

are filed by an applicant domiciled in, or having filed an industrial design application in, a country with which Brazil maintains a reciprocity agreement for fast-track processing; and

are filed by an applicant who depends on the registration grant to obtain from the government a permit, authorization, or concession to perform a public service.

3) A third draft establishes a quota system for the pilot project’s initial phase. The proposal makes available 500 fast-track requests, with a minimum reserve of 25 slots per modality and a maximum limit of 10 requests per applicant. Once the total quota is reached, new priority requests will no longer be accepted until a new phase opens. The BRPTO also commits to publishing monthly statistics on system usage, a measure that will bring greater transparency to program monitoring.

4) A fourth draft incorporates select information from the previous drafts into the BRPTO Industrial Design Manual, providing practical guidance on applicant standing, examination order, and petition formalities.

Taken together, the drafts represent a significant move by the BRPTO to expand the use of mechanisms to accelerate industrial design examination, bringing this system closer to the established practice in other areas of intellectual property and creating new opportunities for rights holders who need a faster decision on their assets.

The consultation period runs for 45 days from the published date and closes on October 23, 2026.

The BRPTO announcement is available in Portuguese here.

The technical note outlining the rationale and description of regulatory options is available on the BRPTO portal and the Brasil Participativo platform. All submissions must be made exclusively through a dedicated form, also available on the Brasil Participativo platform.