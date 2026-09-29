Licks Attorneys is recognized as Brazil’s leading intellectual property law firm, with a nationally recognized patent litigation and prosecution team. Our 350+ professionals, including over 180 attorneys and patent specialists, have handled more than 3,000 cases since 2011, supported by five strategically located offices across Brazil.
Brazil's National Institute of Industrial Property has indefinitely suspended its public consultation on regulatory frameworks for electronic game registration. The suspension affects Call for Contributions #2/2026, which sought stakeholder input on potential registration mechanisms for video games and electronic entertainment software.