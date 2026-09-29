BRPTO Suspends Call For Contributions On The Registration Of Electronic Games

Brazil's National Institute of Industrial Property has indefinitely suspended its public consultation on regulatory frameworks for electronic game registration. The suspension affects Call for Contributions #2/2026, which sought stakeholder input on potential registration mechanisms for video games and electronic entertainment software.

Licks Attorneys is recognized as Brazil’s leading intellectual property law firm, with a nationally recognized patent litigation and prosecution team. Our 350+ professionals, including over 180 attorneys and patent specialists, have handled more than 3,000 cases since 2011, supported by five strategically located offices across Brazil.

On September 10, 2026, the BRPTO announced on its website the indefinite suspension of Call for Contributions #2/2026 regarding the registration of electronic games.



Call #2/2026 was covered in our Client Alert dated August 25, 2026.



The full text of the BRPTO announcement is available in Portuguese here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.