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2 October 2026

Brazilian Court-appointed Expert Finds Skyworth’s TVs Infringe IP Bridge Patent, Rules It Essential To AVC Standard

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IP Bridge and Dolby have filed lawsuits against Chinese electronics manufacturer Skyworth and several Brazilian companies in Rio de Janeiro State Court over alleged infringement of AVC standard-essential patents. A court-appointed expert has now issued findings on whether Skyworth's televisions infringe the asserted IP Bridge patent and whether it qualifies as essential to the AVC standard.
Brazil Intellectual Property
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IP Bridge and Dolby, both Via licensors, sued China’s Skyworth and local Brazilian players MK Eletrodomésticos Mondial, Philco Eletrônicos S.A., and SAT Bras Indústria Eletrônica da Amazônia in the Tribunal de Justiça do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (Rio de Janeiro State Court) in February over the alleged infringement of several AVC standard-essential patents (SEPs: February 1, 2026 ip fray article). The case number for IP Bridge v. Skyworth is 3011791-96.2026.8.19.0001. The latter is a major Chinese electronics company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong (with additional operations in Hong Kong and elsewhere). It is a publicly listed holding company. In its defense, Skyworth argued that the asserted patent was not infringed and was invalid.

Court and counsel
 

3rd Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, Hon. Maria Izabel Gomes.


Court-appointed expert: Dr. David Fernandes Cruz Moura.


IP Bridge is being represented by Licks Attorneys’ (ip fray firm profile with numerous SEP achievements) Otto Licks, Carlos Aboim, Gabriel Mathias, Youssef Yunes Borges Pires, Bianca Barros, Paolo Maiolino, Ana Carolina Marques, and Maria Clara Brandão; Salomão Advogados’ Luis Felipe Salomão Filho Paulo Cesar Salomao Filho and Alice Moreira Studart da Fonseca.


Meanwhile, Skyworth is being represented by RNA Law’s Roberto Rodrigues, Tatiana Alves, Karlo Tinoco, Carolina Uzeda, Vânia Aieta, João Vitor Esteves, Daniela Fernandes, and Maria Clara Tramontini. Read more at: ip fray

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