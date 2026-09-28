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28 September 2026

BRPTO Opens Call for Contributions on Database Prioritization

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The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has launched a public consultation to determine which of its 17 databases should be prioritized for release in open format over the next two years. Foreign participants are invited to submit their preferences for up to five databases covering patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and technology transfer agreements, with submissions closing on October 26, 2026.
Brazil Intellectual Property
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On September 10, the Federal Register published Call for Contributions #3, dated September 4, 2026, to gather inputs that will set the priority order for opening, cleaning, and cataloging BRPTO databases in an open format.

The goal is to determine which databases will be prioritized for release over the next two years under the 2026–2028 Open Data Plan. The Call is also open to foreign participants, and each respondent may select up to five databases they consider most relevant.

The deadline for submissions is 45 days from the date of publication, closing on October 26, 2026.

The BRPTO has made available a list of 17 databases. These include institutional, administrative, and regulatory information, as well as data on intellectual property assets, notably patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and technology transfer agreements. The databases cover applications, registrations, decisions, statistics, and other information of public interest.

The technical note outlining the rationale and description of regulatory options is available on the BRPTO portal and the Brasil Participativo platform. All submissions must be made exclusively through a dedicated form, also available on the Brasil Participativo platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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