How To Search Mexican Patents: Official Databases And Best Practices

How to Search in IMPI's Databases

VIDOC offers three search modes. Simple search accepts keyword queries with auto-suggestions and supports exact match via quotation marks. Advanced search provides a command-line interface for field-specific queries (title, abstract, inventor) combined with Boolean operators and wildcards. Structured search uses drop-down menus for IPC classification codes, applicant names, and date ranges, making it accessible without command-line syntax.

All Mexican patent documents are filed and published in Spanish. Keyword searches conducted exclusively in English will miss relevant records. Build a list of Spanish technical terms and synonyms before searching. Machine translation can help identify the right vocabulary, but verify technical terms against actual patent documents before relying on them.

IPC and CPC classification codes bypass the language barrier entirely. Find one relevant patent, extract its codes, and use those codes to expand your search across both IMPI and international databases. This consistently surfaces documents that keyword queries in either language would miss.

Good to know: VIDOC frequently prompts a reCAPTCHA when submitting queries or downloading PDFs. This is a standard platform security measure, not a system error.