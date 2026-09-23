Property, which serves as the national patent office and primary authority for industrial property records. If your goal is freedom-to-operate analysis, prior art research, or competitive intelligence, knowing how to navigate IMPI's official systems is the foundation of any effective Mexico patent search. International databases complement this national coverage, but IMPI remains the authoritative source for Mexican patent filings.
Key takeaways on Mexico patent search:
- IMPI's VIDOC and SIGA databases provide free access to Mexican patent records, covering full-text documents and official gazette publications respectively.
- Both platforms are primarily in Spanish; machine translation is necessary for non-Spanish speakers.
- PCT applications designating Mexico enter the national phase at 30 months and appear in both WIPO and IMPI databases after national entry.
- Free databases deliver Mexican records. They don't deliver cross-jurisdiction family tracking, semantic search, or structured prior art ranking at scale.
- Questel's Orbit Intelligence covers 99.7% of world patent applications including Mexican filings, with AI-powered semantic search and full machine translation to English.
IMPI manages two primary search platforms for industrial property records. VIDOC (Visor de Documentos de Propiedad Industrial) functions as the document repository, enabling users to retrieve full-text patent records, bibliographic data, and legal status information. SIGA (Sistema de Información de la Gaceta de la Propiedad Industrial) covers the official gazette, indexing published records by issue and linking each entry directly to its corresponding VIDOC record. SIGA includes an embedded Google Translate menu that translates the entire interface on demand.
A critical distinction for any patent search in Mexico concerns the origin of the application. National patents filed directly at IMPI appear exclusively in IMPI's own systems. PCT applications designating Mexico also appear in WIPO PATENTSCOPE, but only after entering the national phase. Searches limited to a single database risk missing relevant prior art from one filing pathway or the other.
Several databases cover Mexican patent records, each with distinct strengths and limitations.
|Database
|Best use case
|Key limitation
|https://intellogist.wordpress.com/2013/03/12/free-mexican-patent-trademark-and-design-search-tools-vidoc-and-siga/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" title="IMPI VIDOC") IMPI VIDOC
|Full-text Mexican filings, legal status, bibliographic data
|Spanish only, reCAPTCHA prompts, Mexico coverage only
|IMPI SIGA
|Official gazette records, publication history
|Spanish interface (Google Translate available)
|https://www.wipo.int/en/web/country-profiles/MX" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" title="WIPO Patentscope") WIPO Patentscope
|PCT applications designating Mexico before national entry
|No real-time IMPI legal status
|Google Patents
|Quick cross-jurisdictional keyword searches, patent families
|No structured filtering, no legal status
VIDOC is the only source for authoritative Mexican legal status. Third-party databases can lag on status changes, which matters for FTO analysis. For comprehensive prior art coverage, combining VIDOC with Patentscope is the minimum: Patentscope captures PCT applications before they appear in IMPI's systems, while VIDOC covers national filings that never enter the PCT route.
VIDOC offers three search modes. Simple search accepts keyword queries with auto-suggestions and supports exact match via quotation marks. Advanced search provides a command-line interface for field-specific queries (title, abstract, inventor) combined with Boolean operators and wildcards. Structured search uses drop-down menus for IPC classification codes, applicant names, and date ranges, making it accessible without command-line syntax.
All Mexican patent documents are filed and published in Spanish. Keyword searches conducted exclusively in English will miss relevant records. Build a list of Spanish technical terms and synonyms before searching. Machine translation can help identify the right vocabulary, but verify technical terms against actual patent documents before relying on them.
IPC and CPC classification codes bypass the language barrier entirely. Find one relevant patent, extract its codes, and use those codes to expand your search across both IMPI and international databases. This consistently surfaces documents that keyword queries in either language would miss.
Good to know: VIDOC frequently prompts a reCAPTCHA when submitting queries or downloading PDFs. This is a standard platform security measure, not a system error.
Three features of the Mexican system directly affect search results and interpretation.
First-to-file priority. Mexico operates on a first-to-file basis. Patent rights belong to the first applicant to file, reinforcing the strategic value of thorough prior art searches before any application is submitted.
PCT national phase at 30 months. International applications designating Mexico must enter the national phase within 30 months of the priority date and require a Spanish translation. Before national entry, these applications are accessible only through Patentscope. After entry, they appear in VIDOC and SIGA. A comprehensive search must consult both sources.
Enforcement costs and timelines. Government fees to commence an infringement or invalidity proceeding before IMPI amount to approximately US$73. The proceeding typically lasts two years, followed by at least two additional appeal stages. These timelines make pre-filing patent searches particularly consequential: identifying blocking patents early avoids multi-year enforcement exposure.
IMPI's databases are authoritative for national records. Their limitations become significant when research feeds into business or legal decisions with cross-border implications.
Language barrier is structural. VIDOC and SIGA operate entirely in Spanish. Non-Spanish-speaking teams depend on machine translation, which produces inconsistent results for technical patent vocabulary. A mistranslated claim term can change the apparent scope of an invention entirely.
No semantic search. IMPI's databases match keywords. They don't understand concepts. If a competitor describes the same technology using different Spanish terminology, keyword queries miss it. There is no similarity detection, no concept-level retrieval.
Patent families cross borders. Mexican applicants and multinational companies filing in Mexico routinely extend their filings to the US, Europe, and other Latin American jurisdictions. Tracking a single invention across multiple offices using separate free databases, each with different interfaces and update cycles, is impractical for portfolio-level analysis.
No analytics layer. VIDOC delivers document records. It doesn't rank results by relevance, visualise filing trends, or map patent families across jurisdictions. Turning search results into competitive intelligence requires manual effort that scales poorly.
Orbit Intelligence covers 99.7% of world patent applications, with 97% machine-translated to English. Mexican filings are fully integrated alongside records from the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea, enabling cross-jurisdiction searches in a single session.
The advantage is clearest on Mexican patents specifically. Orbit's semantic search surfaces relevant documents even when the Spanish original uses different terminology from your English query. For a freedom-to-operate analysis covering both IMPI national filings and their international extensions, this replaces separate sessions on VIDOC, Patentscope, and Google Patents followed by manual cross-referencing and translation.
For teams conducting competitive intelligence on Latin American markets or tracking PCT filings entering Mexico's national phase, the ability to search across all jurisdictions simultaneously, with automated family linking and legal status tracking, transforms what would otherwise require days of manual database navigation into a structured, auditable workflow.
IMPI's dual-database structure (VIDOC for documents, SIGA for gazette records) is the authoritative foundation for any Mexican patent search. Both platforms operate in Spanish, making translation tools a practical necessity. PCT applications must be tracked in Patentscope before the 30-month national phase deadline, after which they surface in IMPI's systems.
The real question is scope. If your patent search concerns only Mexico, VIDOC and Patentscope together provide reliable coverage. If your IP decisions involve multiple jurisdictions, or if you need to track patent families, analyse filing trends, or screen hundreds of results efficiently, the gap between what free databases deliver and what your decisions require is where professional tools earn their value.
FAQ on Mexican Patent Search
Is IMPI's patent database free to use?
Yes. VIDOC and SIGA provide free public access to Mexican patent documents, gazette records, and legal status information without registration.
Can I search Mexican patents in English?
IMPI's databases are primarily in Spanish. SIGA offers an embedded Google Translate option. For comprehensive English-language access, Orbit Intelligence provides machine translation of Mexican patent documents within its 99.7% global coverage
How do PCT applications appear in Mexican patent databases?
PCT applications designating Mexico appear in WIPO Patentscope from the date of international publication. They enter IMPI's databases only after the national phase entry at 30 months, with a required Spanish translation.
What classification system does Mexico use?
Mexico uses the International Patent Classification (IPC) system. Searching by IPC codes in VIDOC provides language-neutral retrieval that bypasses Spanish terminology challenges.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]