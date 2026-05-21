News – Competition Law And Policy | 1st Quarter 2026

This quarterly review examines the key developments in competition law across Portugal and the European Union during the first quarter of the year. The analysis covers the Portuguese Competition Authority's strategic priorities for 2026, new guidelines on ancillary restrictions in merger control, state aid measures for EU energy capacity, and significant CJEU case law on evidence access.

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Discover the highlights of the first quarter of the year.

Each quarter, we present the key developments in competition law in Portugal and the European Union.

This edition’s highlights include the Portuguese Competition Authority’s list of priorities for 2026 and the publication of the final version of its guidelines on ancillary restrictions in the context of merger control. Highlights also include the approval of various state aid measures aimed at strengthening the EU’s energy capacity, and relevant case law developments at the CJEU regarding access to evidence.

Read more in the document prepared by our EU and Competition team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.