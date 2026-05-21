ARTICLE
21 May 2026

News – Competition Law And Policy | 1st Quarter 2026

P
PLMJ

Contributor

PLMJ logo
PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
Explore Firm Details
This quarterly review examines the key developments in competition law across Portugal and the European Union during the first quarter of the year. The analysis covers the Portuguese Competition Authority's strategic priorities for 2026, new guidelines on ancillary restrictions in merger control, state aid measures for EU energy capacity, and significant CJEU case law on evidence access.
Portugal Antitrust/Competition Law
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
PLMJ ’s articles from PLMJ are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
PLMJ are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Finance and Banking and Transport topic(s)

Discover the highlights of the first quarter of the year.

Each quarter, we present the key developments in competition law in Portugal and the European Union.

This edition’s highlights include the Portuguese Competition Authority’s list of priorities for 2026 and the publication of the final version of its guidelines on ancillary restrictions in the context of merger control. Highlights also include the approval of various state aid measures aimed at strengthening the EU’s energy capacity, and relevant case law developments at the CJEU regarding access to evidence.

Read more in the document prepared by our EU and Competition team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More