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29 April 2026

What’s Up? Competition Enforcement Updates From Italy And Portugal (Video)

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Competition enforcement authorities in Italy and Portugal have been actively pursuing innovative approaches to antitrust matters, from creative merger remedies to groundbreaking research on artificial intelligence's impact on competitive markets. This conversation with the President of Portugal's Competition Authority explores recent developments in European competition law and the authority's efforts to expand consumer engagement beyond traditional metropolitan centers.
Portugal Antitrust/Competition Law
Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier’s articles from Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider are most popular:
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What has competition enforcement looked like in Italy and Portugal over the past year? In this episode, Managing Partner Jeny Maier speaks with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, President of the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC), about a creative hospital merger remedy, AdC’s research on AI and competition, and a consumer outreach initiative that took the authority beyond Lisbon.

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jeny M. Maier
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