What’s Up? Competition Enforcement Updates From Italy And Portugal (Video)

- in European Union
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
What has competition enforcement looked like in Italy and Portugal over the past year? In this episode, Managing Partner Jeny Maier speaks with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, President of the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC), about a creative hospital merger remedy, AdC’s research on AI and competition, and a consumer outreach initiative that took the authority beyond Lisbon.
Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
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