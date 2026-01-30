The Current Competition Law Landscape In Portugal

The PCA has developed two AI tools to detect potential antitrust infringements. The first analyses data from the government's public procurement database to detect collusion. The other seeks to identify pricing collusion.

The public procurement tool has led to the opening of cases and the adoption of Statements of Objections – more cases of this type are in the pipeline. The pricing tool has yet to result in cases being brought – this could change in 2026.

We expect some activity in respect of abuse of dominance enforcement: 2025 ended with the adoption of an SO and there are several additional cases in the PCA's pipeline.

Growing use of market intelligence exercises (some via formal requests for information); potential use of this tool to open investigations.