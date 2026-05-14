ARTICLE
14 May 2026

AI Data Centers: Competition Law And The Energy Challenge

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Steptoe LLP

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Steptoe partner Charles Whiddington and associate Domniki Mari authored an article for the April 2026 edition...
Belgium Antitrust/Competition Law
Charles Whiddington and Domniki Mari
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Steptoe partner Charles Whiddington and associate Domniki Mari authored an article for the April 2026 edition of the Competition Policy International Antitrust Chronical, titled "AI Data Centers: Competition Law and the Energy Challenge."

This article explores AI's rapid expansion, and its driving surge in electricity demand and environmental impacts from data centers, while also raising significant competition and regulatory concerns across energy, infrastructure, and antitrust law. Regulators are responding with increased scrutiny, making energy efficiency, fair access to infrastructure, and strong compliance programs essential for companies relying on AI ecosystems.

Read the full article in Competition Policy International.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Charles Whiddington
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Domniki Mari
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