Temporary Residence Permits And C5 Visas For Business - Immigrants Staying In The Republic Of Kazakhstan

1. Regulatory Context

Migration formalities for foreign nationals in Kazakhstan require both the host party and the foreign national to follow a sequence of formal procedures. The purpose of stay of business immigrants, the existence of a proper legal basis for residence, timely notification of arrival, and compliance with the requirements applicable to conducting business activities are of significant importance for business immigrants.The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On Migration of the Population (the) defines a temporary residence permit (a) as follows: a document issued by the internal affairs authorities to immigrants who meet the requirements established by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, granting them the right to reside in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a specified period depending on the purpose of stay. Nationals of EAEU Member States are required to obtain a TRP, while other foreign nationals require a C5 visa.