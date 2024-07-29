2025 Work Permit Applications Being Accepted From August 2024

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective August 1, 2024, several regions in Kazakhstan (including Astana City) will start accepting 2025 foreign worker quota applications. The deadline for submission is September 27, 2024. Applications will need to include the number of invited foreign workers (including specialists). The purpose of the quota is to enable companies to sponsor work authorizations for foreign employees in the specific region they will be conducting their work. The quota does not apply to foreign employees who are exempt from work permit requirements, including intracompany transferees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.