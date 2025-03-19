Kazakhstan Developing A Pilot Project For Issuing IINs To Foreign Nationals

An Individual Identification Number (IIN) for foreign nationals and stateless persons temporarily residing in the country. Under this initiative, Kazakhstani diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) would accept applications and issue IINs to various categories of foreign nationals, significantly reducing processing time and streamlining the procedure.

The proposed system would apply to investors, exporters, spouses of Kazakhstani citizens, foreign heirs, participants in the Digital Nomad Residency and Digital Nomad Visa programs, as well as individuals with disabilities and those over 65 years old. Additionally, staff members of diplomatic missions would be eligible to obtain IINs through the MFA of Kazakhstan.

How Will the System Operate?

Applicants would be required to personally submit an application at a Kazakhstani consulate or the MFA, along with a copy of an identification document (passport) and additional supporting documents depending on their category. For example, investors would need to provide an investment contract or recommendations from state authorities, spouses of Kazakhstani citizens would need to present a marriage certificate, and heirs would need to submit either a will or a death certificate of a relative.

The entire procedure would take 1 (one) business day, excluding the date of application submission. Documents in foreign languages would need to be translated and notarized, while foreign-issued documents would require legalization or apostille unless covered by international agreements such as the Minsk and Chisinau Conventions.

Once the application is submitted, a consul or an authorized officer would verify the documents and enter the data into the Centralized Information and Transaction Center system. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) would then process the request and generate the IIN, which would subsequently be transmitted back to the diplomatic mission for issuance to the applicant.

Grounds for Refusal

The project provides several grounds for refusal in issuing an IIN. These include submission of false or non-compliant documents, failure to provide the necessary supporting papers, or the detection of a previously registered IIN. In the event of refusal, the applicant would receive an official notification.

The pilot project remains under discussion. The final implementation date and any potential amendments will be determined following official approval. The Kazakhstani authorities anticipate that this initiative will not only expedite the process of obtaining IINs but also simplify administrative procedures for foreign nationals, which is particularly significant for investors and professionals operating in the country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.